Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Entering this holiday season in despair’: America’s unemployment crisis grows worse as COVID-19 cases spike

Published

1 min ago

on

People wearing masks to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19 leave a supermarket in Washington, DC, April 7, 2020. (AFP)

The United States saw a sharp increase in new filings for jobless benefits last week, a sign that the unemployment crisis could be intensifying again as the world’s largest economy weathers a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The worrying increase comes as lawmakers in Washington remain at an impasse on enacting another stimulus spending measure, meaning extra payments to the unemployed and loans and grants to small businesses that helped the economy through the early months of the pandemic are yet to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Labor Department on Thursday reported a seasonally adjusted 742,000 new claims for unemployment benefits filed in the week ended November 14, and 320,237 claims, not seasonally adjusted, made separately under a program for workers not normally eligible for jobless aid.

The worse-than-expected data marked the 35th straight week that new jobless claim applications have remained above the worst single week of the 2008-2010 global financial crisis, and analysts fear the latest increase is just the beginning.

“Given the trajectory of the pandemic, we may be stuck in the one million a week range of Americans claiming benefits (both state and federal) for some time, and we’ll be lucky if that level doesn’t rise by 100,000 to 200,000 additional claims per week,” Robert Frick of Navy Federal Credit Union said in a note.

The US is home to the world’s largest outbreak of Covid-19, which has accelerated in recent weeks.

The country saw 157,950 new infections over the 24 hours prior to Wednesday, the same day total deaths from the disease climbed above 250,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

– Biden backs stimulus –

President-elect Joe Biden earlier this week warned of the risks of both the rise in cases and the impasse between Republicans and Democrats in Congress who have been unable to overcome differences on how much to spend on a new stimulus measure.

The massive $2.2 trillion CARES Act in March helped keep the economy afloat through the spring and summer but many of its provisions have since lapsed and a study from The Century Foundation progressive think tank released Wednesday said nearly 12 million unemployed people are relying on aid programs under the bill that expire on December 26.

“We’re going in to a very dark winter,” Biden said during a Monday speech in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing support for another $2.2 trillion proposal already passed by Democrats controlling the House of Representatives, Biden said, “This is about keeping Americans afloat. Get them through this pandemic, get them through where they still — their businesses are able to come back.”

But Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has rejected such a large bill, preferring to approve smaller measures — which Democrats say they have no interest in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some employers say they’re already feeling the pain from the rise in cases.

Air carriers have been struggling amid a sharp fall in travel demand, and major airlines laid off 32,000 workers in October when CARES Act funds to keep staff on payroll expired.

On Thursday, United Airlines said it was seeing more travelers cancel plans and new bookings decline, projecting total capacity in the fourth quarter to decrease “at least” 55 percent compared with a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The company does not currently expect the recovery from Covid-19 to follow a linear path,” United said in a securities filing, adding it “continues to see a significant impact in demand for air travel.”

– Season of despair –

The economic pain has not been distributed evenly, with some sectors booming amid the gloom. The National Association of Realtors on Thursday said existing home sales rose 4.3 percent month-on-month in October to their fastest seasonally adjusted annual rate since November 2005, thanks in part to the Federal Reserve’s move to slash its borrowing rate to zero as the pandemic arrived.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve reported more manufacturing firms seeing their activity increase than decrease this month, but its regional index for the sector declined by six points as new orders and shipments decreased.

“The absence of federal benefit subsidies and (small and medium enterprise) support threatens a resumed collapse in demand and a spiraling economic retreat in the months ahead,” investment banker Dan Alpert said on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Protecting the economy is critical but so, too, is offering humanity to households entering this holiday season in despair.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg blasts Trump for going MIA on COVID: ‘He’s sitting around doing nothing’

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

"The View's" Whoopi Goldberg was furious at how bad things have become since the election with the coronavirus pandemic. The United States hit 250,000 COVID-19 deaths, a milestone that no country wants to reach. But what infuriated Goldberg the most is that President Donald Trump is nowhere to be found.

After watching a video of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Kayleigh McEnany say that mask mandates are against American freedom, Goldberg admitted she didn't even know what to say.

"We are nine months into this pandemic. What the hell is going on?" she asked. "People are still not on the same page about all this? What is happening?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Heartlessness mixed with political power’: Trump admin rejected plan to provide mental healthcare to separated families

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Along with pushing the White House immigration policy which resulted in the separation of more than 5,400 children from their parents and guardians, policy adviser Stephen Miller pressured U.S. Justice Department lawyers out of accepting a settlement in 2019 which would have quickly connected reunified families with mental health services to help them heal from the trauma imposed by the Trump administration.

As NBC News reported Thursday, after months of negotiations, lawyers from the DOJ and the pro bono public interest law firm Public Counsel reached an agreement in October 2019, under which the federal government would pay $8 million for the counseling of migrant families.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Potentially catastrophic’: Dem senator rages as Trump vaccination team says they won’t brief Biden

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Thursday reacted angrily after learning that President Donald Trump's vaccine distribution team is refusing to giving briefings to President-elect Joe Biden.

Writing on Twitter, Murphy said that Trump's continued refusal to let the president-elect receive any kind of briefings was putting America's public health at risk.

"Just off a conference call with Trump Administration vaccine distribution team," he wrote. "They confirmed that they have not briefed anyone on President-elect Biden's team and have no plans to do so. This is potentially catastrophic."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE