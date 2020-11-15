Ex-Breitbart staffer explains why there’s no hope for the GOP

Ex-Breitbart staffer Kurt Bardella spoke Sunday with MSNBC’s Alex Witt about The Lincoln Project’s relevancy going forward into a post-Donald J. Trump political world.

“There’s no going back for the Republican Party,” Bardella said. “They’re not going to wake up and say, ‘We’ve been wrong all these four years. We’re sorry.’ They’re going to keep going down this path.”

Bardella also spoke about the origins of Trumpism as it related to the Tea Party and the mission and values of that organized movement. He dove into where he sees the Republican Party heading as Americans in red states travel a dangerous path not traveled in this country before now.

