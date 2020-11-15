Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Breitbart staffer explains why there’s no hope for the GOP

Published

3 mins ago

on

Ex-Breitbart staffer Kurt Bardella spoke Sunday with MSNBC’s Alex Witt about The Lincoln Project’s relevancy going forward into a post-Donald J. Trump political world.

“There’s no going back for the Republican Party,” Bardella said. “They’re not going to wake up and say, ‘We’ve been wrong all these four years. We’re sorry.’ They’re going to keep going down this path.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bardella also spoke about the origins of Trumpism as it related to the Tea Party and the mission and values of that organized movement. He dove into where he sees the Republican Party heading as Americans in red states travel a dangerous path not traveled in this country before now.

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ex-Breitbart staffer explains why there’s no hope for the GOP

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Ex-Breitbart staffer Kurt Bardella spoke Sunday with MSNBC's Alex Witt about The Lincoln Project's relevancy going forward into a post-Donald J. Trump political world.

"There's no going back for the Republican Party," Bardella said. "They're not going to wake up and say, 'We've been wrong all these four years. We're sorry.' They're going to keep going down this path."

Bardella also spoke about the origins of Trumpism as it related to the Tea Party and the mission and values of that organized movement. He dove into where he sees the Republican Party heading as Americans in red states travel a dangerous path not traveled in this country before now.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Columnist begs: For the love of God can Mitch McConnell do the right once in his life?

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Columnist E.J. Dionne Jr. issued a stern warning for Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as he stalls pushing through economic relief to millions of Americans struggling with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dionne Jr. canvassed a group of mainstream economic thinkers "I respect and, in some cases, have worked with. Their warnings against inaction should be taken seriously," he wrote in Sunday's The Washington Post.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

More Republicans call on Trump to concede as election fraud cases collapse

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

A growing list of Republicans are beginning to rally behind the move to publicly acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's win over incumbent president Donald J. Trump.

Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton told ABC News’ This Week that it's time to discredit claims of election fraud propagated by Trump and his failed campaign, according to The New York Times. Bolton warned of national security threats if Trump continues to make “life as difficult as he can” for the incoming administration. He also referred to the Trump campaign's current litigation as “the legal equivalent of pitching pennies.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE