Ex-CIA director warns ’embittered, angry’ Trump could cripple the government in his final months
On CNN Wednesday, former CIA Director John Brennan expressed his alarm about outgoing President Donald Trump’s behavior.
“Since the election, President Trump has made sweeping changes, as you know,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “High-level positions over at the Pentagon, the top civilian leadership. The CIA and the FBI directors, they may be next for all we know. And some are raising serious concerns this could be laying the groundwork for the president to cling to power. Do you believe those fears are overblown, or are they founded, do they have credibility in your view?”
“Well, I don’t believe he’s going to be able to cling to power because his powers will expire at noon on Inauguration Day, January 20th,” said Brennan. “But I am very concerned about what he might do between now and then. And I must tell you, Wolf, I’m more worried now because of what he might do.”
“This embittered, angry, and potentially reckless president, what he might do in these next 70 days, I’m more worried now than I have been during the course of his administration, because he is prone to these types of actions,” said Brennan. “And putting these people in at the senior ranks of the Department of Defense, people who are inexperienced, unqualified, and some of them are just partisan hacks, really sends a very disturbing signal to our troops, to military as well as to nations around the world.”
‘Integrity still matters’: Georgia’s GOP election chief says he’ll do his job — even if Trump doesn’t like it
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — under fire from his fellow Republicans as the state count continues to favor Joe Biden — said that he intends to continue doing his job, no matter what President Donald Trump and his allies have to say about it.
"Obviously, this is a very close race and people that were on one side of the aisle don't like the results and I get that, I'm a Republican," said Raffensperger. "We are doing a risk-limiting audit which will include a hand count of every single paper ballot we have and those results. Obviously, we will have plenty of observers and have the results done and then we will certify the state election ... if we don't have transparency, we wouldn't restore trust with all of our voters, so it will be a transparent open process to make sure that we can rebuild any confidence that some voters might have in the system."
‘Math doesn’t care about his feelings’: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. ruthlessly mocks Trump’s delusions
Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Wednesday mocked President Donald Trump for still believing he has a shot at winning his state.
At the moment, President-elect Joe Biden has a lead of nearly 50,000 votes in Pennsylvania, which makes it almost impossible to imagine the result of the race being overturned after a recount.
‘It’s not safe’: CNN reporters walk out of Kelly Loeffler’s ‘Save Our Majority’ rally over COVID fears
CNN correspondent Kyung Lah said on Wednesday that her team was forced to leave a rally hosted by Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in Georgia because there were too few safety precautions.
Lah explained in a tweet that Loeffler held the "Save Our Majority" rally in a windowless room where many of the supporters were not wearing masks despite rising COVID-19 infections in the state.
A photograph accompanying the tweet shows supporters packed shoulder to shoulder.
"My entire @CNN team has physically left this indoor rally," Lah later reported. "It’s not safe given the #Covid19 numbers in Georgia. Again, this is the 'Save our Majority' rally in Cobb County,"