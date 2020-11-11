Ex-CIA director warns ’embittered, angry’ Trump could cripple the government in his final months

On CNN Wednesday, former CIA Director John Brennan expressed his alarm about outgoing President Donald Trump’s behavior.

“Since the election, President Trump has made sweeping changes, as you know,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “High-level positions over at the Pentagon, the top civilian leadership. The CIA and the FBI directors, they may be next for all we know. And some are raising serious concerns this could be laying the groundwork for the president to cling to power. Do you believe those fears are overblown, or are they founded, do they have credibility in your view?”

“Well, I don’t believe he’s going to be able to cling to power because his powers will expire at noon on Inauguration Day, January 20th,” said Brennan. “But I am very concerned about what he might do between now and then. And I must tell you, Wolf, I’m more worried now because of what he might do.”

“This embittered, angry, and potentially reckless president, what he might do in these next 70 days, I’m more worried now than I have been during the course of his administration, because he is prone to these types of actions,” said Brennan. “And putting these people in at the senior ranks of the Department of Defense, people who are inexperienced, unqualified, and some of them are just partisan hacks, really sends a very disturbing signal to our troops, to military as well as to nations around the world.”

Watch below: