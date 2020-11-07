Ex-GOP Congressman reveals how Trump made things tough for Republican candidates

On CNN Saturday, former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) outlined how President Donald Trump caused his own demise in Pennsylvania by turning his back on mail-in voting.

“So, Charlie, you think he would have gotten more votes had he encouraged people to mail-in votes?” asked anchor Alisyn Camerota. “You think not enough people showed up on Election Day?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It may have hurt him,” said Dent. “In the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Republicans have been historically better at absentee voting than Democrats. The Republican State Committee has a very aggressive program. That’s how I voted, by absentee. They sent me my application, the whole family. They’re very good at it. And Donald Trump is out there badmouthing mail-in voting and I think he suppressed his vote.”

“It may have cost him some votes,” he continued. “I can’t count how many. But I think it hurt Republican candidates up and down. I think it’s an act of malpractice. It was stupid. I know there are plenty of Republican leaders in Congress who were mortified when the president went off on this issue of mail-in voting.”

Watch below: