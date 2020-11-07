Ex-GOP Congressman reveals how Trump made things tough for Republican candidates
On CNN Saturday, former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) outlined how President Donald Trump caused his own demise in Pennsylvania by turning his back on mail-in voting.
“So, Charlie, you think he would have gotten more votes had he encouraged people to mail-in votes?” asked anchor Alisyn Camerota. “You think not enough people showed up on Election Day?”
“It may have hurt him,” said Dent. “In the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Republicans have been historically better at absentee voting than Democrats. The Republican State Committee has a very aggressive program. That’s how I voted, by absentee. They sent me my application, the whole family. They’re very good at it. And Donald Trump is out there badmouthing mail-in voting and I think he suppressed his vote.”
“It may have cost him some votes,” he continued. “I can’t count how many. But I think it hurt Republican candidates up and down. I think it’s an act of malpractice. It was stupid. I know there are plenty of Republican leaders in Congress who were mortified when the president went off on this issue of mail-in voting.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Ex-GOP Congressman reveals how Trump made things tough for Republican candidates
On CNN Saturday, former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) outlined how President Donald Trump caused his own demise in Pennsylvania by turning his back on mail-in voting.
"So, Charlie, you think he would have gotten more votes had he encouraged people to mail-in votes?" asked anchor Alisyn Camerota. "You think not enough people showed up on Election Day?"
"It may have hurt him," said Dent. "In the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Republicans have been historically better at absentee voting than Democrats. The Republican State Committee has a very aggressive program. That's how I voted, by absentee. They sent me my application, the whole family. They're very good at it. And Donald Trump is out there badmouthing mail-in voting and I think he suppressed his vote."
2020 Election
‘BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE’: Trump has a Twitter meltdown as Pennsylvania hopes slip away
Donald Trump was up early Saturday morning manically tweeting about the on-going ballot count in Pennsylvania where Democratic challenger Joe Biden is pulling away -- ensuring the president will be defeated.
In a series of tweets, the president once again made allegations of improprieties without presenting any evidence.
According to the president, "Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states. As a separate matter, hundreds of thousands of Votes were illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED."
2020 Election
Joe Biden may have won — but America is lost
It's not a perfect comparison, but it's close enough: The way I felt when I went to bed on Tuesday night was almost exactly the way I felt on election night in 1972. Richard Nixon had been president for four long years. Watergate was just the most recent outrage in what had essentially been one long crime spree. Nixon had installed his consigliere, John Mitchell, as attorney general, and Mitchell had proceeded to turn the Department of Justice into Nixon's personal retribution headquarters, empaneling grand juries, investigating political opponents, indicting enemies and jailing antiwar protest leaders. Nixon had ordered the secret carpet-bombing of Cambodia and Laos, killing thousands of civilians over a period of four years. He used the IRS, FBI and CIA against his political enemies, employing illegal wiretaps and mail cover and creating an entire surveillance system, known as COINTELPRO, to illegally investigate, surveil and harass members of the press, political enemies and antiwar activists. And in June 1972, Nixon sent the "Plumbers" into Democratic Party headquarters in the Watergate complex to bug his opponents' phones and rifle campaign records.