Ex-GOP counsel calls out Republicans for hyping threat of socialism when Trump was way worse
Despite the baseless claims of the “sky is falling” throes of socialist propaganda aimed at provoking the right during the election cycle, the threat to democracy is not actually socialism – it’s the authoritative regime one-term president Donald J. Trump has peddled since arriving in office four years ago.
“What I find interesting and frankly alarming is that while tens of millions of our fellow Americans fear socialism, they somehow cannot see the authoritarianism of Donald Trump,” Sophia A. Nelson wrote in The Daily Beast Sunday. Nelson was legal counsel to New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman and ran for Congress from New Jersey’s 1st congressional district in 1996. She was also a GOP counsel for the House Government Reform and Oversight Committee.
“You would think America was on the verge of becoming Venezuela. We are not. Yet socialism is one of those loaded words that when you throw it around out of context, it scares the hell out of people. When you read about it in other countries like in Europe or Canada, though, it is not that scary.”
What is scary, though, is the amount of faith Trump supporters seem to still have in their leader: a proven selfish, narcissistic, cheater-in-chief.
“What Donald Trump’s supporters fail to see is that he, not socialism, is the threat to democracy,” Nelson wrote. “That it is he and his cronies who have really harmed democracy over the past two weeks, and again on Friday when he held a press briefing on the COVID vaccine, by not acknowledging Biden’s victory, or respecting the integrity of our electoral process. That he and his enablers who caged children, separated them from their families, attacked immigrants, emboldened racism, appointed right-wing judges, and turned Americans against one another are the real and lasting danger to America.”
Trump supporters have righteously claimed ownership of an ex-reality star president with blatant disregard for human life as their own. A man who cannot admit defeat in spite of it staring him in the face and who will knowingly withholds scientific data that could have saved thousands of his own people’s lives because it was not in his personal best interest. There seems to be a disconnect in the new Republican party of Donald Trump and it involves short-circuiting between the mind, brain, and heart.
2020 Election
Ex-GOP counsel calls out Republicans for hyping threat of socialism when Trump was way worse
Despite the baseless claims of the "sky is falling" throes of socialist propaganda aimed at provoking the right during the election cycle, the threat to democracy is not actually socialism - it's the authoritative regime one-term president Donald J. Trump has peddled since arriving in office four years ago.
"What I find interesting and frankly alarming is that while tens of millions of our fellow Americans fear socialism, they somehow cannot see the authoritarianism of Donald Trump," Sophia A. Nelson wrote in The Daily Beast Sunday. Nelson was legal counsel to New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman and ran for Congress from New Jersey's 1st congressional district in 1996. She was also a GOP counsel for the House Government Reform and Oversight Committee.
2020 Election
A secretive Republican group called Amish PAC ended the election cycle with money in its pocket
A Super PAC founded by Trump-supporting Republicans who tried to make inroads with Amish voters in Pennsylvania has ended the 2020 cycle in the black. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has finished down more than 65,000 votes in the state so far.This article first appeared in Salon.
2020 Election
Megyn Kelly stands up for racists: Fight back ‘if you’re white and just let somebody berate you’
Former NBC host Megyn Kelly complained over the weekend that President-elect Joe Biden is asking the country to unify after liberals spent the last four years calling supporters of President Donald Trump racists.
Kelly made the remarks while appearing on Sinclair's America This Week with host Eric Bolling.
"All of the sudden they want unity on the left when they've spent the last four years calling everyone who's a Trump supporter misogynists or homophobic or xenophobic or bigoted or the list goes on and on," Bolling prompted.
"I also want all the kittens and all the puppies to be adopted and world peace, but it's not going to happen," Kelly opined. "The country is very divided. Yes, in part, because of what President Trump has done over the last four years but also because of what the Democrats have said and done over the last four years."