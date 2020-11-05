Ex-Republican outlines the ‘nuclear option’ that Trump could still use to fight the election results
President Donald Trump is desperately trying everything he can to try and figure out a way to keep former Vice President Joe Biden from becoming president.
Thus far all of his lawsuits to stop the counting of the ballots cast on Election Day have failed. But there’s still one “nuclear option,” former Republican Rep. David Jolly (FL) told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Thursday.
“I would say between now and then, should Joe Biden secure the electoral votes, Nicolle, there is one option left to Donald Trump. It’s the nuclear option that none of us like to talk about,” Jolly explained. “Right now he has a vote strategy going against him. He has a narrow way to get there. He has legal strategies and the PR strategies. None of them are really working. I think what he’s building to, Donald Trump, is a decision point whether to pull the nuclear option. The nuclear option would be to legally challenge the results in certain states. Good attorneys will tell you it’s a meritless claim and they’re right. It’s still a claim he can push through the process and through public affairs it could tear at the unity Joe Biden is trying to achieve going into the inauguration.”
Biden spent most of the 2020 campaign saying that he wanted to bring the country together and stop the parties from fighting and return to an era of civility where all Americans could move forward. Trump contesting the election in certain states and taking that to the Supreme Court could eliminate any goodwill left.
See the video below:
2020 Election
Facebook removes pro-Trump ‘Stop the Steal’ election group
Facebook on Thursday shut down a pro-Trump group organizing protests against vote-counting, saying it was being used to delegitimize the election process and included "worrying" calls for violence.
The group, called "Stop the Steal," was just days old but had topped 300,000 members by the time it was removed for violating Facebook policies.
Facebook on Thursday shut down a pro-Trump group organizing protests against vote-counting, saying it was being used to delegitimize the election process and included "worrying" calls for violence.
The group, called "Stop the Steal," was just days old but had topped 300,000 members by the time it was removed for violating Facebook policies.
2020 Election
Eric Trump is mad GOP doesn’t buy his dad’s voter fraud conspiracy theories: ‘Our voters will never forget’
President Donald Trump's son Eric has been trying to push unfounded conspiracy theories of election fraud.
"President Trump, his son and top members of his campaign on Wednesday advanced a set of unfounded conspiracy theories about the vote-tallying process to claim that Democrats were rigging the final count," The Washington Post reported Wednesday. "Eric Trump tweeted a video, first pushed out by an account associated with the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, that purported to show someone burning ballots cast for his father. The materials turned out to be sample ballots, and Twitter quickly suspended the original account that circulated the misleading clip."
2020 Election
With control of Senate at stake, eyes on Georgia with possibly two races headed for runoff
As vote tabulation continues in several states and Joe Biden maintained his lead over President Donald Trump in the Electoral College, many political observers on Thursday are watching the key battleground of Georgia, where the possibility of a double runoff in senatorial races means it may not be known which party has control over the U.S. Senate until January.
As of this writing, one of the Peach State's Senate battles is already confirmed to be heading for a runoff. Republican incumbent and multimillionaire Sen. Kelly Loeffler—who faced calls this year to resign because of suspicious stock dumping ahead of the coronavirus pandemic—and Democrat Raphael Warnock, head of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, will square off January 5 because they both secured below the 50% threshold of votes. With 97% of precincts reporting, Warnock secured 32.7% to Loeffler's 26% according to the Associated Press.