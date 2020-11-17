Ex-Secret Service agents ponder how to drag Trump from the White House if he refuses to leave
It’s now been two weeks since the end of the 2020 presidential campaign and President Donald Trump still has not conceded to President-elect Joe Biden.
In conversations with Business Insider, former Secret Service agents pondered how agents could work to physically remove the president from the White House grounds if he barricades himself in a room and refuses to leave.
“This is such uncharted territory,” a former Secret Service agent told the publication.
In fact, Business Insider reports that former Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security officials have been talking privately about how they would handle a situation in which the president insists that he is still the president even after Biden is sworn into the office on January 20th.
“If that happens, many government experts predict that Trump’s physical removal from office would come down to the Secret Service — an agency within DHS that’s charged with protecting the president and also with evicting trespassers from the White House,” the publication writes.
Such maneuvers could be complicated because the Secret Service is in charge of protecting the president — and they could be violating their core mission if the president puts up a fight and potentially puts himself in harm’s way.
“We’re not there to evict people; we’re there to protect people,” said a former Secret Service official. “I don’t see the Secret Service going in there and knocking on the door and saying, ‘Time to leave sir, checkout is at 11 o’clock.’ Are they going to physically pick him up and do it?”
2020 Election
‘What the hell is Lindsey Graham doing?’ CNN analyst shocked by GOP senator’s election meddling
CNN political analyst David Chalian on Tuesday expressed shock and bewilderment that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was calling up secretaries of state and questioning their procedures for counting legally cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election.
Reacting to claims made by Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about Graham calling him and pressuring him to throw out legally cast ballots, Chalian said it was improper for Graham to even get involved in the first place.
2020 Election
The only way to ‘heal’ America is to investigate and prosecute Donald Trump: columnist
In an extensive piece for the New York Times Magazine, author Jonathan Mahler makes a persuasive case that, not only should Donald Trump face criminal charges after he leaves office, but that it is necessary for the country to heal, knowing that future Trump's will have been put on notice that they won't be able to use the presidency as a shield against corruption charges.
Pointing out that incoming President Joe Biden declared it a “time to heal,” in his first address to the nation after the election was called in his favor, the author said that president elect's words echoed those of former President Gerald Ford when he pardoned disgraced ex-President Richard Nixon.
2020 Election
Embattled GOP senator suggests Trump’s presidency is over during private campaign meeting with Karl Rove
While President Donald Trump is fighting to keep his post-election legal battle, embattled Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is turning his focus to his own run-off under the assumption that the president's election battle may already be over.
A report published by The Washington Post reveals Republican lawmakers are now concerned about how Trump's influence could impact the outcome of the Georgia runoff. Without the last two seats up for grabs, Republicans will lose control of the Senate.