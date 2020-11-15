Ex-Trump aide says president isn’t playing four-dimensional chess: ‘He’s eating the chess pieces’

President Donald J. Trump began his presidency lying about the crowd size at his inauguration and now appears to be ending his four-year tenure with another lie involving the same issue.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted out two overhead photos of Trump supporters Saturday, writing, “AMAZING! More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support.”

McEnany did not respond to comments asking her where she derived at the crowd number. But falsifying a crowd-size isn’t a genius strategy perfectly crafted to change the stories of history. A former Trump aide explained it’s just another lie.

“The only tragedy about the lie about crowd size is he’s always capable of finding people willing to lie for him,” said Anthony Scaramucci, who served as Trump’s communication director for 11 days and has since become an outspoken critic of the president.

AMAZING! More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support. Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vU65nqCSns — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 14, 2020

For his part, Trump tweeted Sunday that “tens of thousands” had demonstrated on his behalf. He also linked an article to alt-right website Breitbart in his tweet.

WATCH: D.C. Cops Direct Trump-Supporters into Gauntlet of Protesters, Do Nothing When They Are Assaulted https://t.co/179yDCbZou via @BreitbartNews. These thugs and lowlifes only stalked and attacked when most of the tens of thousands of people had left town. Ran away earlier! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

