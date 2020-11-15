Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Trump aide says president isn’t playing four-dimensional chess: ‘He’s eating the chess pieces’

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Trump acknowledges supporters in the crowd at the rally in the Bojangle's Coliseum. (Jeffery Edwards / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald J. Trump began his presidency lying about the crowd size at his inauguration and now appears to be ending his four-year tenure with another lie involving the same issue.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted out two overhead photos of Trump supporters Saturday, writing, “AMAZING! More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McEnany did not respond to comments asking her where she derived at the crowd number. But falsifying a crowd-size isn’t a genius strategy perfectly crafted to change the stories of history. A former Trump aide explained it’s just another lie.

“The only tragedy about the lie about crowd size is he’s always capable of finding people willing to lie for him,” said Anthony Scaramucci, who served as Trump’s communication director for 11 days and has since become an outspoken critic of the president.

For his part, Trump tweeted Sunday that “tens of thousands” had demonstrated on his behalf. He also linked an article to alt-right website Breitbart in his tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ex-Trump aide says president isn’t playing four-dimential chess: ‘He’s eating the chess pieces’

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump began his presidency lying about the crowd size at his inauguration and now appears to be ending his four-year tenure with another lie involving the same issue.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted out two overhead photos of Trump supporters Saturday, writing, “AMAZING! More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support."

McEnany did not respond to comments asking her where she derived at the crowd number. But falsifying a crowd-size isn’t a genius strategy perfectly crafted to change the stories of history. A former Trump aide explained it’s just another lie.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Election fraud convict leads MAGA rally in baseless new allegations to keep Trump in the White House

Published

56 mins ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Blogger and GOP activist Brandon Hall was a speaker at the Michigan Capitol Saturday during the "Million MAGA March," a pro-Trump event that attracted thousands. Hall, who is running for Michigan Republican Party chair, announced his support for President Donald J. Trump's election fraud rhetoric.

“We’re not going to give over our electoral votes to Joe Biden without a fight,” Hall said, as reported by the Lansing State Journal.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump has one more attack lined up on China before he leaves: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump will use his last 10 weeks in office to enact a series of "hardline policies" to cement his legacy on China, senior administration officials with direct knowledge of the plans told Axios. The plan from the Trump camp is to try to make it politically impossible for the incoming Biden administration to change course regarding U.S. relations with China as the nation embarks on aggressive action from India to Hong Kong and Taiwan.

National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe is expected to publicly describe intelligence about China's nefarious actions inside the U.S. Additionally, trade with Chinese entities will be restricted or sanctioned for alleged complicity in human rights violations, including forced labor camps, in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, officials said.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE