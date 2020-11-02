Ex-Trump lawyer ordered to turn over trove of documents to NY attorney general

A land-use lawyer formerly employed by Donald Trump’s company has been ordered by a New York judge to hand over “hundreds” of documents to investigators looking into whether Trump manipulated land values to acquire loans or tax benefits, Bloomberg reports.

“The lawyer, Charles Martabano, went too far in asserting attorney-client privilege over documents relating to his past work for the Trump Organization, Justice Arthur Engoron ruled Oct. 30,” the report states. “The judge reviewed the documents before ordering Martabano to hand them over to New York Attorney General Letitia James.”

According to Engoron ruling, the “mere presence of an attorney on an email chain amongst an organization’s employees does not trigger the cloak of attorney-client privilege.”

“Moreover, a client waives the privilege if communications are made in the presence of a third party,” he continued.

Read the full report over at Bloomberg.