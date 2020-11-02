Quantcast
Ex-Trump lawyer ordered to turn over trove of documents to NY attorney general

Published

14 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking to reporters. (Screenshot)

A land-use lawyer formerly employed by Donald Trump’s company has been ordered by a New York judge to hand over “hundreds” of documents to investigators looking into whether Trump manipulated land values to acquire loans or tax benefits, Bloomberg reports.

“The lawyer, Charles Martabano, went too far in asserting attorney-client privilege over documents relating to his past work for the Trump Organization, Justice Arthur Engoron ruled Oct. 30,” the report states. “The judge reviewed the documents before ordering Martabano to hand them over to New York Attorney General Letitia James.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Engoron ruling, the “mere presence of an attorney on an email chain amongst an organization’s employees does not trigger the cloak of attorney-client privilege.”

“Moreover, a client waives the privilege if communications are made in the presence of a third party,” he continued.

Read the full report over at Bloomberg.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s latest smear campaign backfires as the man he cited to trash Biden corrects him in real time

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump tried to use Democratic rival Joe Biden's own former chief of staff against him -- and it completely blew up in his face.

In a tweet posted on Monday afternoon, Trump once again attacked Biden's handling of the H1N1 virus, which killed 12,000 Americans in 2009, as a defense of his own handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed more than 230,000 Americans in less than one year.

"Biden was a pathetic laughing stock all over Washington for the horrible way he handled the H1N1 Swine Flu," the president wrote. "Even his own Chief of Staff said he didn’t know what he was doing!"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

James Carville predicts a blowout: ‘We’re going to know the winner of this election by 10pm tomorrow night’

Published

58 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

Former top adviser to former President Bill Clinton, James Carville, anticipates that Election Night will be a short night for everyone.

Speaking to MSNBC on Monday with former campaign manager for President Barack Obama David Plouffe, Carville said that he expects the election to be called by 10 p.m. that night.

"What people are doing is unnecessarily scaring people and making them unnecessarily nervous," said Carville. "That event he had -- David Plouffe is exactly right, that event in North Carolina, a state if he loses, I don't want to wait on Pennsylvania. In North Carolina, he's going to lose. That event was literally insane. You're in eastern North Carolina, a state that you've got to win and you're talking about some pollster at Fox News? It is literally insane that anybody -- any politician would use that as a closing argument. I am not the least bit concerned about the outcome tomorrow night, and I'm not the least bit concerned that we're going to have to wait weeks or months to find out what the result is. We'll know and we'll know early."

Continue Reading
 
 
