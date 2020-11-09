Facebook removed Steve Bannon-linked pages for ‘misinformation’ and ‘delegitimizing election results’
The seven pages, which used the “Stop the Steal” messaging, had a combined following of over 2.45 million people. The pages were flagged on Facebook by the progressive group Avaazz on Friday night.
“We’ve removed several clusters of activity for using inauthentic behavior tactics to artificially boost how many people saw their content,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said. “That includes a Group that was originally named ‘Stop the Steal’ which later became ‘Gay Communists for Socialism’ and misled people about its purpose using deceptive tactics.”
The move comes just days after Bannon was permanently banned from Twitter after alleging that President Trump should quickly execute Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert. Facebook had also removed two videos from his page for inciting violence, which included beheading.
2020 Election
Bill Barr authorizes Justice Department to probe GOP voting conspiracy theories: report
On Monday, the Associated Press reported that Attorney General William Barr is authorizing the Justice Department to investigate "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities — even though President Donald Trump's campaign and allies have not provided concrete evidence of such irregularities.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Barr authorizes DOJ to probe 'substantial allegations' of voting irregularities despite little evidence of fraud.
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 9, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
GOP senator busted in lie after he says he couldn’t come to Washington before his results were certified
On Monday, justifying the Trump administration's refusal to begin the transition process, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) claimed that he himself wasn't allowed to attend the Senate orientation for new members in 2018 because his own results had not been certified.
.@SenRickScott reflecting on his own recounts: "They didn't let me come up here. Schumer made sure I couldn't come up here and do the orientation until after the recounts were done even though I won by 54,000 ballots on election night."