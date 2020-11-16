Quantcast
Facebook, Twitter CEOs back before Congress Tuesday

Published

1 min ago

on

Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey (AFP)

The top executives of Facebook and Twitter were set to appear before US lawmakers for the second time in less than month for a fresh hearing on the hotly disputed role of social networks in US political debate.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey were scheduled to appear remotely at the hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Both executives were testifying “voluntarily,” according to the panel.

Committee chair Senator Lindsey Graham called the session to address what he called “censorship and suppression of news articles” and the “handling of the 2020 election” by the platforms.

Graham said the panel would notably address the decision by both social platforms to limit circulation of New York Post articles which claimed to have exposed malfeasance by Democrat Joe Biden ahead of his election victory.

President Donald Trump and his allies have claimed the major social platforms have suppressed conservative voices, despite his own large following and prolific posting.

The session follows an October 28 hearing at a different Senate committee — which included Zuckerberg, Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai — on the legal immunity of online services for content posted by others on their platforms.

Some lawmakers last month complained that the platforms were becoming biased “arbiters” of content and unfairly suppressing conservative voices.

The large networks have been struggling with ways to filter out abusive content and misinformation while keeping their platforms open to all voices.


Chief adviser on Operation Warp Speed says ‘the president has never been actively involved’ in COVID-19 vaccine

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has never really been involved in the COVID-19 vaccine, chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed Dr. Moncef Slaoui told MSNBC on Monday.

Upon news that another vaccine has promise in inoculating people from the coronavirus, Trump rushed to take credit, saying he hopes historians recognize that it happened under his watch.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1328341927641681922

Apparently, Trump had nothing to do with the efforts.

Dr. Slaoui, who previously served as a researcher and former head of GlaxoSmithKline's vaccines department, revealed that Trump has been missing in action on Operation Warp Speed.

Trump administration rushes to sell off Alaska wilderness for drilling before Biden takes over

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

The Trump administration is rushing ahead with plans to sell off portions of Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil drilling before leaving office.

A call for nominations will be published Tuesday allowing oil companies to identify tracts of land they would bid on during an upcoming lease sale on the nearly 1.6-million-acre coastal plain, although environmental groups have filed lawsuits on the administration's leasing program, reported the Washington Post.

2020 Election

Georgia secretary of state lashes out at Rudy Giuliani after latest round of conspiracy theories

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger lashed out at President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a series of Facebook posts after another conspiracy theory came out of the president's team, Savannah Now reported.

According to Giuliani, Dominion voting systems somehow stole votes from President Donald Trump, because it was designed for Hugo Chavez, the former President of Venezuela.

“This Dominion company is a radical left company. One of the people there is a big supporter of Antifa and has written horrible things about the President for the last three or four years. And the software that they used is done by a company called Smartmatic” said Giuliani.

