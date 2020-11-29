‘Failed incumbent’ Trump is being ignored now that his ‘mystique is gone’: Ex-GOPer Dave Jolly

Former Republican Rep. David Jolly explained that there are two problems outgoing President Donald Trump is facing: First, he is resting comfortably in his own house of denial, but second, his advisers aren’t doing their jobs in walking him through his lack of options to steal the 2020 election.
“None of those advisers will actually go to work for Donald Trump,” said Jolly. “Consider just among the legal community the number of reputable lawmakers that said we won’t have a meritless claim because their reputation is on the line as well.”
ADVERTISEMENT
He recalled all of the times Trump bragged that he would hire “all the best people” for the White House and cabinet.
“We’ve seen people either with compromised reputations, compromised ability to actually perform on behalf of a president, or perhaps just compromised by their own affinity to Donald Trump the man,” Jolly continued. “But I think the reason this feels different in this interim between the election and the inauguration is we’re now seeing Donald Trump untethered from the power of the presidency. The mystique has gone. He is now a failed incumbent who lost re-election. So, all of these fits and starts he is attempting aren’t working because this is now Joe Biden’s America.”
He explained that in the past, Trump could command power and attention using the Office of the Presidency. Those days are waning now.
See Jolly’s full take in the video below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Rudy Giuliani is known for providing legal advice to his client, President Donald J. Trump, but now his Democrat daughter Caroline has a few "self-care tips" to offer her dad post-election loss.
Caroline, who is a filmmaker, penned the piece for her father last week. The article appeared in Vanity Fair and has since gone viral. One of her notable tips included, "Avoid charcoal products or anything with artificial dyes, which may result in your face oozing as you make false claims of voter fraud in Philadelphia, for example."
2020 has been an unpredictable year, but it's safe to say that even the most cynical doomsday preppers didn't anticipate checking off "dead, coronavirus-infected mink rising from their graves" from their figurative 2020 bingo cards.
Yet that is precisely what has happened in Denmark, as thousands of mink have been killed and buried in shallow graves to halt the spread of SARS-CoV-2, according to The Guardian. Thankfully the mink did not rise up because they had been resurrected; the more innocuous, though still disgusting, explanation is that their bodies were bloated with decomposition gases and rose to the surface naturally because they had been buried en masse just below the surface.
Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" with host Maria Teresa Kumar, conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin ridiculed Donald Trump for whining about his election loss and making plans to disrupt President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in January, saying the president can't stand not being the center of attention.
Asked about the president wanting to possibly hold a rally on Biden's swearing-in day, Rubin labeled the president as "pathetic."
"I think it's somewhat ridiculous and it's also a good test for the media, frankly," Rubin responded. "There is absolutely no bigger story than the inauguration of Joe Biden and no one should cover Trump's [ inaudible]. This is pathetic -- jumping up and down, 'me, me, me.'"