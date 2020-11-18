Federal judge slams Trump’s new DACA rules as a ‘sad and inappropriate use of executive authority’

Federal judge Nicholas Garaufis ruled over the weekend that President Trump’s new DACA rules are invalid. Now, he’s slamming the administration’s handling of the program in a hearing Wednesday, calling it “sad and inappropriate use of executive authority.”

“I just want you to understand that I believe that we should have a process, a legal process here, as everywhere else, but sadly, what we’re doing is impacting the lives of many, many people, who are buoyed by the Supreme Court decision in June and have been undermined by the conduct of the Department of Homeland Security since then, as I set forth in my decision,” Garaufis said according to CNN.

In his ruling on Saturday, Garaufis said that Chad Wolf was not legally serving as acting Homeland Security secretary when he enacted the new rules that limit applications and renewals for the program. As CNN points out, Wolf issued a memo in July saying that new applications for the Obama-era program would not be accepted and renewals would be limited to one year instead of two.