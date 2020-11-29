Federalist reporter claims Stacy Abrams is ‘dangerous’ for promoting voting
In an interview Sunday with Fox News‘ Arthel Neville, senior editor of The Federalist, Chris Bedford, said he felt Stacey Abrams was “dangerous” for promoting that people participate in democracy – by voting.
“She’s been very effective on pushing mail-in voting on a massive level,” he said of Abrams, calling it “dangerous on every level.”
He also claimed, “Hillary Clinton still seems to believe that she’s president.” When the host pushed back to say that “Clinton conceded in an appropriate time,” he pushed back.
“There’s a lot of money spent on t-shirts that say otherwise,” he argued.
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
2020 Election
City and state governments are desperate without COVID stimulus — and cuts are about to be deep
The nation's state and local governments have been hit the hardest during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic than any other time over the last 70 years and now The Wall Street Journal reports the economic downturn could be even worse next year.
Governments went into the downturn with fat reserve funds and have benefited from federal aid. Barring a quick economic recovery or another round of stimulus, state and local officials could have to make more cuts.
2020 Election
Trump proposes hiring a ‘special prosecutor’ to go after Justice Department officials before he leaves office
President Donald J. Trump participated in a lengthy interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures where Trump shifted his complaints about voter fraud allegations— which his legal team has repeatedly lost in court — to what he saw as a lack of consequences for fired FBI Director James Comey, fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former CIA Director John Brennan, and others.