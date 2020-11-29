Federalist reporter claims Stacy Abrams is ‘dangerous’ for promoting voting

In an interview Sunday with Fox News‘ Arthel Neville, senior editor of The Federalist, Chris Bedford, said he felt Stacey Abrams was “dangerous” for promoting that people participate in democracy – by voting.

“She’s been very effective on pushing mail-in voting on a massive level,” he said of Abrams, calling it “dangerous on every level.”

He also claimed, “Hillary Clinton still seems to believe that she’s president.” When the host pushed back to say that “Clinton conceded in an appropriate time,” he pushed back.

“There’s a lot of money spent on t-shirts that say otherwise,” he argued.

