Quantcast
Connect with us

Female kicker makes college American football breakthrough

Published

1 min ago

on

Vanderbilt University kicker Sarah Fuller (Twitter).

Vanderbilt University kicker Sarah Fuller made collegiate American football history Saturday as the first woman to play in a “Power Five” contest in the Commodores’ 41-0 loss to Missouri.

Fuller, goalkeeper for the school’s Southeastern Conference champion women’s soccer squad, was given the chance to play on the gridiron after Covid-19 testing left Vanderbilt without a kicker.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was really excited to step out on the field and do my thing,” Fuller said.

Because Vanderbilt’s offensive unit sputtered, her contribution was limited to a single play — the second-half kickoff. She punched the ball to the Missouri 35-yard line, a tricky low offering compared to the usual deeper kicks, where the Tigers fell upon it.

Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said she executed the kick exactly as planned.

Fuller, whose helmet had the message “Play like a girl” on the back, felt the breakthrough moment, as the first woman to play for a major college football program, although other women have kicked previously for college teams at lower levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Honestly, it’s just so exciting,” Fuller said. “The fact that I can represent the little girls out there who wanted to do this — or thought about playing football or any sport, really — and it encourages them to be able to step out and do something big like this, it’s so awesome.”

Fuller had a 7-2 record for the Commodores women’s soccer squad and was pleased to send a message to young girls who might emulate her example in whatever field they might choose.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just want to tell all the girls out there — you can do anything you set your mind to,” Fuller said. “You really can. If you have that mentality all the way through, you can do big things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With additional reporting by Raw Story.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republican’s own standing in Congress now in doubt — did his voter fraud lawsuit backfire?

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

A Republican congressman from Pennsylvania has cast doubt on his own legitimacy to serve in Congress with his failed lawsuit attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) attempted to have the courts block certification of the 2020 election results, but his effort was rejected by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Saturday.

"The PA Supreme Court dismisses the case brought by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly that sought to overturn last year’s law creating no-excuse mail voting and to throw out those mail ballots cast in this election," Philadelphia Inquirer correspondent Jonathan Lai reported Saturday. "This is the case the Commonwealth Court had earlier blocked certification in."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Another win for democracy’: Pennsylvania AG celebrates Trump’s latest loss in court

Published

49 mins ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

Republican efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election continued to be rejected by judges on Saturday.

"The PA Supreme Court dismisses the case brought by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly that sought to overturn last year’s law creating no-excuse mail voting and to throw out those mail ballots cast in this election," Philadelphia Inquirer correspondent Jonathan Lai reported Saturday. "This is the case the Commonwealth Court had earlier blocked certification in."

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro celebrated the ruling on Twitter.

"BREAKING: We just notched another win for democracy," Shapiro tweeted, with a red siren emoji.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

San Francisco imposes curfew after spike in coronavirus cases

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

A surge in coronavirus cases will put San Francisco under a curfew beginning on Monday and trigger other restrictions related to the virus, the city announced.

The curfew requires non-essential businesses to close and prohibits members of different households from gathering between 10 pm and 5 am until December 21, Mayor London Breed said Saturday.

San Mateo county outside San Francisco will also be subject to the same rules after the state of California classified both under its most restrictive tier of locations based on the spread of the virus.

In addition to the curfew, certain indoor businesses will be required to either close or reduce capacity beginning on Sunday at noon, Breed said.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE