Fired GOP senator: ‘I’m tired of’ being asked ‘gotcha questions’ like whether I consider Biden the legitimate winner

On Tuesday, Alex Bolton, a reporter for The Hill, revealed that outgoing Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) lashed out after being questioned whether he considers Joe Biden to be president-elect, calling it a “gotcha question” and saying “I’m not going to play your games. I’m tired of it.”

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) when asked if he considers Joe Biden the president-elect: "You're going to play gotcha questions with me? You guys, just come on. I'm not going to play your gotcha questions. I'm not going to play your games. I'm tired of it." — Alex Bolton (@alexanderbolton) November 17, 2020

A majority of Republicans in Congress are refusing to acknowledge Biden as the next president, although some, like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and a handful of governors like Charlie Baker (R-MA), have done so.

Gardner, first elected in 2014, was defeated for re-election by former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.