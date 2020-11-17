Quantcast
Connect with us

Fired GOP senator: ‘I’m tired of’ being asked ‘gotcha questions’ like whether I consider Biden the legitimate winner

Published

18 mins ago

on

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado (screengrab).

On Tuesday, Alex Bolton, a reporter for The Hill, revealed that outgoing Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) lashed out after being questioned whether he considers Joe Biden to be president-elect, calling it a “gotcha question” and saying “I’m not going to play your games. I’m tired of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A majority of Republicans in Congress are refusing to acknowledge Biden as the next president, although some, like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and a handful of governors like Charlie Baker (R-MA), have done so.

Gardner, first elected in 2014, was defeated for re-election by former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

QAnon mom arrested for the murder of her amateur lawyer in Florida: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Yet another alleged crime is linked to a member of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

"A once murky alliance forged in a world of internet conspiracy theories appears to have ended in murder this past Sunday, with an infamous QAnon mom accused of having shot a fringe legal theorist," The Daily Beast reported Monday.

"Neely Petrie-Blanchard, a Kentucky resident, had long ago lost custody of her daughters for reasons that are unclear. And to help in the task of getting them back, she turned to Chris Hallett, an amateur legal expert who offered bogus court services through a company called “E-Clause,” and who promised Petrie-Blanchard she could win her daughters back through ludicrous courtroom tactics he borrowed from the anti-government sovereign citizen’s movement," correspondent Will Sommer reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fired GOP senator: ‘I’m tired of’ being asked ‘gotcha questions’ like whether I consider Biden the legitimate winner

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Alex Bolton, a reporter for The Hill, revealed that outgoing Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) lashed out after being questioned whether he considers Joe Biden to be president-elect, calling it a "gotcha question" and saying "I'm not going to play your games. I'm tired of it."

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) when asked if he considers Joe Biden the president-elect:

"You're going to play gotcha questions with me? You guys, just come on. I'm not going to play your gotcha questions. I'm not going to play your games. I'm tired of it."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump fires cybersecurity official who debunked the GOP lies about election fraud

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

On Tuesday, outgoing President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he is firing Chris Krebs, the Director of the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who was behind the government statement last week that the election was the most secure in history and "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."

In his tweets, Trump said that he explicitly is firing him over the statement, saying that he does not believe this to be true — and baselessly claiming that the election was in fact riddled with fraud.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE