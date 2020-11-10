Quantcast
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has gone 'all-in on extremism' as Trump contests the election: op-ed

Published

2 mins ago

on

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is echoing President Trump’s challenges to the 2020 elections results while actively working to downplay Florida’s coronavirus death toll by discrediting his state’s own data. When you put these things together, according to the Orlando Sentinel’s Scott Maxwell, it’s clear that DeSantis has “gone full fringe.”

Another example of DeSantis going “all-in on extremism” is his apparent embrace of the “herd immunity” approach to the pandemic, which basically “accepts the risk of a large portion of otherwise-healthy population getting infected as long as you try to protect the vulnerable,” Maxwell writes.

“As someone who writes a lot about politics, it’s tempting to dismiss some of DeSantis’ latest acts as just more basic partisanship — a Republican governor taking shots at Democrats and Democratic ideas,” he continues. “But there is nothing basic about a governor suggesting that legislators override American voters. That’s not a conservative value. It’s not even an American one.”

According to Maxwell, this is not just run-of-the-mill partisanship, it’s “all-in fringe behavior from the leader of America’s third-largest state.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Orlando Sentinel.

