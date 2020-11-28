Former Trump adviser Bolton urges president to launch ‘pre-emptive strike’ on Iran
President Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor is urging him to launch a pre-emptive military attack on Iran.
Ambassador John Bolton called for a strike one day after Trump tweeted approvingly about the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh near Tehran.
Bolton, a neoconservative who is known as a war hawk, accused Iran seeking nuclear weapons for terrorism. However, former CIA Director John Brennan says the assassination itself was “state-sponsored terrorism.”
“Iran’s terrorist regime is seeking nuclear weapons for terrorist purposes. Faced with such a threat, a pre-emptive strike is fully justified,” Brennan posted on Twitter.
Iran's terrorist regime is seeking nuclear weapons for terrorist purposes. Faced with such a threat, a pre-emptive strike is fully justified. https://t.co/bDcwGP7qIp
— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 28, 2020