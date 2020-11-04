Former White House lawyer explains why Trump is going to fail at the Supreme Court
Former White House Solicitor General for President Barack Obama Neal Katyal told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Wednesday that he has “no idea” what President Donald J. Trump means when he says he’s going to take the election count to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“I have no idea what the heck he’s talking about, you can’t just make it so and get a Supreme Court case,” Katyal said. “I just argued a case at the Supreme Court this morning that’s been two years in the making and that’s pretty quick. You have to bring it up in the system, start in the trial court, so on. I think he’s talking about this other litigation out there and it’s certainly possible something ultimately will get to the Supreme Court, but I don’t think so far looking at the tapestry of litigation out there, nothing seems to have a tremendous amount of merit or enough to help Trump at this point.”
Katyal added, “So I think this is a bunch of saber-rattling right now.”
