Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox analyst complains the media trashed Jared and Ivanka — and won’t do the same with Biden’s kids

Published

1 min ago

on

White House senior advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump stand behind the president in the Oval Office (Twitter)

When Donald Trump took office in 2017, he brought his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner to the White House with him. Neither had any experience in government and they received harsh criticism for nepotism and incompetence on the job.

That era is coming to an end with Biden hiring experienced professionals instead family members, which troubles Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz, who fears there will be a double-standard of coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kurtz complained about the harsh treatment Ivanka and Jared have received during an appearance on Fox News on Friday.

The segment followed comments New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi made on “The Fourth Estate” podcast.

“She’s also right that there is a backlash from more left-wing journalists against any working reporter who dares to portray anybody from Trump world with a little bit of sympathy, treating them as human beings,” Kurtz said.

“It’s like if you don’t trash Jared [Kushner] and Ivanka [Trump], you’re out of the cool kids club,” he said, even though neither had any government experience when they joined the administration.

“And that’s been a dangerous trend, and suddenly we will not see that during the Biden administration,” Kurtz predicted, neglecting to mention Biden is not trying to hire incompetent family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also complained about the press noticing Trump constantly lies and treating him accordingly, warning that would also not occur during the Biden administration.

“I don’t think most reporters want to be patted on the head,” Kurtz said. “I do think they like to be respected and not attacked as enemy of the American people and all of that … but there’s little question that much of the news business for the last four years has treated President Trump as a dangerous liar and used that to justify a blatant double standard in the coverage.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump slammed by his biographer: He is so incompetent that he cannot even succeed at being a loser

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

Speaking on CNN this Friday, Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio said that Donald Trump's "buffoonery" in regards to his allegations of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election is consistent with who his is and who he's always been."

"He is profoundly an incompetent person --  a loser, if you might say," D'Antonio said. "He's so incompetent, he can't even succeed at being a loser."

"This is the creature he has always been," he later added.

When asked if he thinks Trump will skip Joe Biden's inauguration, D'Antonio said it's very possible.

"The answer to that will be determined by what he thinks will profit him the most," he said. "By 'profit,' I mean literal profit ... but also what he imagines will profit him going forward."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Biden’s cabinet picks are globally respected, but one obstacle remains for the US to ‘lead the world’ again

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

The “team of rivals” was the term historian Doris Kearns Goodwin used to describe US President Abraham Lincoln’s cabinet. It included three men who had run against Lincoln for the Republican nomination for president in 1860: William Seward (secretary of state), Salmon Chase (treasury secretary) and Edward Bates (attorney general).

Appointing these strong-willed figures could have been disastrous were it not for Lincoln’s personal qualities.

Goodwin describes how Lincoln was willing to acknowledge when policies failed and change direction. He gathered facts on which to base decisions. He sought compromise but took full responsibility for his decisions, respected his colleagues and set an example of dignity. (In all these, he sounds like the antithesis of Donald Trump.)

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s press briefing sounded like a ‘campaign TV commercial’ for 2024: CNN’s Michael Smerconish

Published

29 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump hasn't made a lot of public appearances since the November 3 election, but he briefly reemerged this week and spoke to reporters in the White House without taking questions from them. And according to conservative/libertarian CNN pundit Michael Smerconish, Trump's statements sounded like a 2024 campaign commercial.

The Philadelphia-based Smerconish appeared on the CNN program "Out Front," hosted by Erin Burnett — who noted that Trump's public appearances "are rare these days" and that the president "showed up at the press briefing room for 64 seconds" and talked about the stock market. When Burnett asked for Smerconish's take on Trump's briefing, he responded, "That was a campaign TV commercial in the making. Erin, as soon as I saw it — and he was only there, as you say, for 60 seconds — I said to myself, '30,000 (in the stock market) is a big milestone. I give him credit for that because frankly, we'd be blaming him for that if it tanked. He does not want to trust the media to record that moment. So, he walked into that White House press room with (Vice President) Mike Pence at his side and recorded it for posterity, including potentially, for 2024. You could see that on a campaign reel in four years."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE