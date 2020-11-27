Fox analyst complains the media trashed Jared and Ivanka — and won’t do the same with Biden’s kids

When Donald Trump took office in 2017, he brought his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner to the White House with him. Neither had any experience in government and they received harsh criticism for nepotism and incompetence on the job.

That era is coming to an end with Biden hiring experienced professionals instead family members, which troubles Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz, who fears there will be a double-standard of coverage.

Kurtz complained about the harsh treatment Ivanka and Jared have received during an appearance on Fox News on Friday.

The segment followed comments New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi made on “The Fourth Estate” podcast.

“She’s also right that there is a backlash from more left-wing journalists against any working reporter who dares to portray anybody from Trump world with a little bit of sympathy, treating them as human beings,” Kurtz said.

“It’s like if you don’t trash Jared [Kushner] and Ivanka [Trump], you’re out of the cool kids club,” he said, even though neither had any government experience when they joined the administration.

“And that’s been a dangerous trend, and suddenly we will not see that during the Biden administration,” Kurtz predicted, neglecting to mention Biden is not trying to hire incompetent family members.

He also complained about the press noticing Trump constantly lies and treating him accordingly, warning that would also not occur during the Biden administration.

“I don’t think most reporters want to be patted on the head,” Kurtz said. “I do think they like to be respected and not attacked as enemy of the American people and all of that … but there’s little question that much of the news business for the last four years has treated President Trump as a dangerous liar and used that to justify a blatant double standard in the coverage.”

Watch:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com