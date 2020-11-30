Fox News claims Trump hasn’t pushed election fraud delusions: ‘The media’s got this totally wrong’

On Monday’s edition of Fox News’ “The Five,” co-anchor Greg Gutfeld tried to claim that President Donald Trump is not behind the unsubstantiated conspiracy theories of election fraud.

“It’s not even being propelled by Trump,” said Gutfeld. “I have a feeling that if it wasn’t the movement, if it wasn’t the millions of voters that are p*ssed off, Trump would accept this. It’s not about him. The media’s got this totally wrong. He just happens to be in front of the parade … he’s actually operating on the will of the people. He’s not pushing this.”

In reality, Trump held a press conference in the middle of the night declaring himself the winner before millions of votes were counted, and his campaign team has been behind dozens of lawsuits to try to throw out votes. Polling also shows that 73 percent of Americans are confident in the result of the election.

Watch below: