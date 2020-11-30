Fox News claims Trump hasn’t pushed election fraud delusions: ‘The media’s got this totally wrong’
On Monday’s edition of Fox News’ “The Five,” co-anchor Greg Gutfeld tried to claim that President Donald Trump is not behind the unsubstantiated conspiracy theories of election fraud.
“It’s not even being propelled by Trump,” said Gutfeld. “I have a feeling that if it wasn’t the movement, if it wasn’t the millions of voters that are p*ssed off, Trump would accept this. It’s not about him. The media’s got this totally wrong. He just happens to be in front of the parade … he’s actually operating on the will of the people. He’s not pushing this.”
In reality, Trump held a press conference in the middle of the night declaring himself the winner before millions of votes were counted, and his campaign team has been behind dozens of lawsuits to try to throw out votes. Polling also shows that 73 percent of Americans are confident in the result of the election.
Watch below:
Greg Gutfeld claims Trump isn’t the one pushing claims of election fraud: “He’s actually operating on the will of the people. He’s not pushing this.” pic.twitter.com/RUzr53S5Ji
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) November 30, 2020
Breaking Banner
Feds hit former LA deputy mayor with racketeering charges: report
A superseding indictment unsealed Monday revealed new details to the criminal case alleging a widespread corruption scheme led by former Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar. A federal grand jury has added five defendants, including former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan, to the racketeering case that accuses Huizar and his close associates of illegally obtaining financial benefits from developers who, in exchange, sought favorable treatment on pending real estate development projects, reported the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California.
2020 Election
US Dominion Voting Systems CEO explains why Trump and Sidney Powell’s attacks are bonkers
President Donald Trump's former attorney Sidney Powell was shoved aside after going off on a rant about Dominion Voting Systems. Trump has parroted the claim on Twitter since the election.
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1326926226888544256
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, U.S. CEO John Poulos called the claims strange and obviously wrong.
"The allegations against Dominion are bizarre, but I’ll set the record straight," he wrote on Monday. "Dominion is an American company, now headquartered in Denver. Dominion is not and has never been a front for communists. It has no ties to Hugo Chávez, the late dictator of Venezuela. It has never been involved in Venezuelan elections. None of Dominion’s systems use the Smartmatic software that has come under attack, as any state certification lab could verify."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s campaign rallies didn’t boost his voter support — and even backfired in some place: NBC analysis
According to a ballot analysis conducted by NBC News, President Trump's numerous rallies in the run-up to the 2020 election didn't help him much at the polls.
"Comparing Trump campaign stops over the last two weeks of the race to election results shows that in the overwhelming majority of cases, Trump underperformed his 2016 margins in the counties he visited, in some cases by large amounts," the analysis states. "There were 30 Trump campaign stops in that period, according to an NBC News tally, in states from Arizona to Nebraska to Pennsylvania. In five counties that Trump visited he saw better results than he did in 2016, but in the remaining 25 his margins of victory got smaller, his margin of defeat grew or the county flipped Democratic."