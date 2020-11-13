Fox News corrects legal scholar over humiliating election conspiracy theories

A legal scholar on Fox News attempted to spew such a baseless conspiracy theory on Friday that even the network’s conservative anchors had to stop him in his tracks.

On Friday, Jonathan Turley, who famously defended the president during impeachment, appeared on Fox & Friends where he discussed a false conspiracy theory surrounding the Dominion voting machines. According to Turley “thousands” of President Donald Trump’s votes in Michigan were switched to President-elect Joe Biden in Michigan — another claim the president is pushing to undermine his election defeat to his Democratic opponent.

Turley claimed the software had been used in multiple states including “half of the districts in Michigan” as he suggested that the “vulnerable” software may have impacted the outcome of the election. However, a Fox News co-host pushed back as he noted that he also researched Trump’s claim. He explained that the so-called glitch was due to human error as he emphasized that it did not impact or compromise the vote count in any way. Like Trump’s arguments, Turley’s claims were also confirmed to be unfounded.

Jonathan Turley falsely claims Dominion voting machines in Michigan switched "thousands" of Trump votes to Biden votes. Dominion machines were only used in one MI county that had problems, all of which were human error, and none of which affected results. https://t.co/qXLuifcfM6 pic.twitter.com/Xz7A6O5Ct9 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 13, 2020

Turley’s Fox appearance comes just one day after Trump tweeted a baseless conspiracy theory about the Dominion voting software. Trump claimed hundreds of thousands of votes had been stolen from him despite having no evidence to support his claims.

“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.” @ChanelRion @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

Almost immediately after the president tweeted about the conspiracy, his allies and supporters followed suit. The New York Times and other fact-checkers quickly released a report striking down the conspiracy. Election technology expert, Edward Perez, also pushed back against the claims as he condemned the spreading of misinformation.

“Many of the claims being asserted about Dominion and questionable voting technology is misinformation at best and, in many cases, they’re outright disinformation,” said Perez. “I’m not aware of any evidence of specific things or defects in Dominion software that would lead one to believe that votes had been recorded or counted incorrectly.”