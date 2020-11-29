Fox News doctor encourages Christmas gatherings to ‘pray’ for COVID: ‘It’s almost like a biblical plague’

Fox News doctor Marc Siegel on Sunday encouraged people to have gatherings for Christmas and Hanukkah because COVID-19 is “almost like a biblical plague.”
Siegel made the remarks during a Fox News segment on National Football League (NFL) players who he claimed are being “punished” by COVID-19 restrictions.
“Do we want no Christmas? Do we want no Hanukkah?” Siegel complained. “We’re praying for miracles right now to get us out of this COVID-19 pandemic. It’s almost a biblical plague it seems like.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“The worst thing in the world is to try to cancel holidays,” he continued. “Should we try to navigate Christmas so there is less risk of spread? Smaller gatherings, wearing masks? Yes. Should people be punished the way that the Denver Broncos are being punished for lack of a mask? No!”
Siegel went on to gripe that “everything secular” is the “wrong idea” in a pandemic.
“We need to get together carefully, with social distancing, with masks and pray for the future here,” he said. “But a really, really bad idea to cancel Christmas.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Fox News doctor Marc Siegel on Sunday encouraged people to have gatherings for Christmas and Hanukkah because COVID-19 is "almost like a biblical plague."
Siegel made the remarks during a Fox News segment on National Football League (NFL) players who he claimed are being "punished" by COVID-19 restrictions.
"Do we want no Christmas? Do we want no Hanukkah?" Siegel complained. "We're praying for miracles right now to get us out of this COVID-19 pandemic. It's almost a biblical plague it seems like."
"The worst thing in the world is to try to cancel holidays," he continued. "Should we try to navigate Christmas so there is less risk of spread? Smaller gatherings, wearing masks? Yes. Should people be punished the way that the Denver Broncos are being punished for lack of a mask? No!"
According to a report from Politico, the American flag is making a comeback after the defeat of Donald Trump, with foes of the president embracing the symbol of freedom and democracy that they feel he and his fans have defiled.
In interviews with voters, many said they had become ashamed of the flag that was used as a prop by the president at the same time he was embracing foreign dictators overseas. With the president scheduled to exit the Oval Office on January 20th, flags that were put away during his presidency are being dusted off and displayed again.
A band of COVID deniers, neo-Confederates and pro-Trump diehards, augmented by a 50-strong Proud Boy security detail, marched around the Governor’s Mansion in downtown Raleigh on Saturday, firing up a far-right coalition to carry on the fight as their president faces the reality of leaving office.
The post-Thanksgiving rally was co-organized by Joshua Flores of Stop the Steal NC and Latinos for Freedom, who brought in Reopen NC to help him promote it on Facebook. But the Proud Boys — referenced by Flores as his “private security” in a Facebook Live video two days prior to the event — took the most prominent position in the rally as they spread out along a block of East Jones Street and taunted antifascist counter-protesters.