Fox News GOP strategist warns Trump is ‘in big trouble’
GOP strategist Colin Reed believes that Donald Trump’s presidency is on its last legs.
In his latest Fox News column, Reed argues that the president and his party are “big trouble” while warning that conditions that created Trump’s upset win in 2016 seem to be absent from this year’s race.
“Trump faces an ominous four-headed monster as campaign 2020’s hourglass winds down — factors that will reverberate down-ballot into Senate races,” he writes.
Among other things, Reed notes that Trump was forced to campaign in states like Georgia in the waning days of the election, which shows that he’s playing “defense” in states that should be locked away by this point.
He also notes that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is “swamping” the president’s campaign financially, and that the COVID-19 pandemic is “cresting at the worst possible moment.”
The “most important” factor, writes Reed, is the fact that “Biden is not Hillary Clinton.”
“His approval numbers are right at 50 percent, according to Real Clear Politics, with his unfavorable marks sitting at 44,” he writes. “Clinton, by contrast, entered election day 2016 with her favorability 12 points underwater, 42-54 percent.”
Reed concludes by noting that Trump still has a shot at winning, but argues that “if Trump can somehow pull another rabbit out of his hat, it will be a greater political feat than even his remarkable 2016 victory.”
Trump’s latest smear campaign backfires as the man he cited to trash Biden corrects him in real time
President Donald Trump tried to use Democratic rival Joe Biden's own former chief of staff against him -- and it completely blew up in his face.
In a tweet posted on Monday afternoon, Trump once again attacked Biden's handling of the H1N1 virus, which killed 12,000 Americans in 2009, as a defense of his own handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed more than 230,000 Americans in less than one year.
"Biden was a pathetic laughing stock all over Washington for the horrible way he handled the H1N1 Swine Flu," the president wrote. "Even his own Chief of Staff said he didn’t know what he was doing!"
Trump losing voters in rural areas he needs to win: ‘He should have stayed a showman’
President Donald Trump is banking on support from white, rural voters -- but he's losing some of those backers from his unlikely win four years ago.
Plenty of the president's rural supporters are still on board, but The Atlantic's Russell Berman found many of those 2016 backers had drifted toward Democrat Joe Biden this time around.
“Nothing’s been handled,” said Ethan Gagnon, a 30-year-old from Lewiston, Maine, who voted against Hillary Clinton more than for Trump. “I’m just ready for [the pandemic] to be done.”
James Carville predicts a blowout: ‘We’re going to know the winner of this election by 10pm tomorrow night’
Former top adviser to former President Bill Clinton, James Carville, anticipates that Election Night will be a short night for everyone.
Speaking to MSNBC on Monday with former campaign manager for President Barack Obama David Plouffe, Carville said that he expects the election to be called by 10 p.m. that night.
"What people are doing is unnecessarily scaring people and making them unnecessarily nervous," said Carville. "That event he had -- David Plouffe is exactly right, that event in North Carolina, a state if he loses, I don't want to wait on Pennsylvania. In North Carolina, he's going to lose. That event was literally insane. You're in eastern North Carolina, a state that you've got to win and you're talking about some pollster at Fox News? It is literally insane that anybody -- any politician would use that as a closing argument. I am not the least bit concerned about the outcome tomorrow night, and I'm not the least bit concerned that we're going to have to wait weeks or months to find out what the result is. We'll know and we'll know early."