Fox News host buried in mockery for comparing Whoopi Goldberg to Trump appointee who’s undermining Biden

A Trump appointee is refusing to allow Joe Biden’s transition team to begin formal work, and Fox News host Howard Kurtz compared that to Whoopi Goldberg urging the president’s supporters to accept his election loss.

Goldberg, host of “The View,” told President Donald Trump’s supporters to “suck it up” after the election was called for Biden, whose transition team cannot formally prepare to take over the executive branch after the administrator of the General Services Administration refused to sign a letter authorizing their work to begin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From Trump’s GSA barring Biden transition officials from federal buildings to Whoopi Goldberg telling his voters to suck it up, both sides are playing the politics of payback,” Kurtz tweeted, linking to his new column. “Why the anger still rages and the election feels endless.”

From Trump's GSA barring Biden transition officials from federal buildings to Whoopi Goldberg telling his voters to suck it up, both sides are playing the politics of payback. Why the anger still rages and the election feels endless https://t.co/Bs31H2aYJg — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) November 11, 2020

Other social media users were baffled by his comparison.

You should read these tweets out loud before you send them, and you'll see how incredibly stupid this both-sides shtick really is. Well, maybe read them to someone else who isn't so far gone as you are these days. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The President of the United States is angrily fighting against his obvious election defeat and threatening to take the nation down with him and "Will & Grace" star Debra Messing has tweeted mean things toward Trump supporters as both sides descend into anarchy. — William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) November 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

At long last, the purest form of both sides-ism, a take that should be passed around classrooms for school kids to marvel at https://t.co/9DgyBvcpWd — Alan Scherstuhl (@studiesincrap) November 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Gotta hand it to you, a federal agency deliberately knee-capping the transition being of equivalent gravity to Whoopie Goldberg is… just a breathtaking POV. Kudos to you. — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) November 11, 2020

From violating the Hatch Act to watching Sister Act, both sides are playing politics… https://t.co/TsDxG144Al — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) November 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

On the one hand: the person who controls our nuclear arsenal firing top civilian leadership in the military to install partisan loyalists On the other: the lady who played Guinan on Star Trek: the Next Generation — Brendel (@Brendelbored) November 11, 2020

Honestly thought this was a witty parody of both-sides-ism. https://t.co/7qlPjGAibA — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) November 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Here for the both sides ratio. That's the only thing I'm here for. — John Stoehr's Editorial Board (@johnastoehr) November 11, 2020

You watery, irrelevant old fossil. — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) November 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Two coequal and balancing branches of government, the Executive and the Whoopi. — Warren Terra (@warren__terra) November 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there a device in your office that releases a tasty food pellet each time you type "both sides"? — melico (@melico24) November 11, 2020

From the replacement of every top military official in order to support a refusal to concede unprecedented in the 230 year history of the country to an offhand comment made by Jessica Biel, both sides are engaged in unprecedented divisiveness https://t.co/pHaPnmMxNR — Ben Mathis-Lilley (@BenMathisLilley) November 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Both sides are wrong because one side – Trump is damaging the country by undermining an election & the peaceful transition of power Democrats are wrong because Whoopi Goldberg was blunt with Trump supporters Howard Kurtz does an excellent job of illustrating the GOP delusion — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) November 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Yeah Whoopi Goldberg saying "chill out" is TOTALLY the same as a federal employee putting the nation in danger because of pettiness. — Mikes2start (@mikes2start) November 11, 2020

You’re equating a possible coup with… Whoopi? This is truly hall of fame both sideism. You are Colonel Kurtz. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) November 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

this is the weakest, both sides, ever. — Christopher Owens (@CDO55) November 11, 2020

Are you for real? — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) November 11, 2020