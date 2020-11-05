Fox News host demands GOP state legislators override will of voters to put Trump back in the White House
Fox News host Mark Levin on Thursday demanded that Republican legislatures in states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin overrule the will of their states’ voters to put President Donald Trump back in the White House.
“REMINDER TO THE REPUBLICAN STATE LEGISLATURES, YOU HAVE THE FINAL SAY OVER THE CHOOSING OF ELECTORS, NOT ANY BOARD OF ELECTIONS, SECRETARY OF STATE, GOVERNOR, OR EVEN COURT,” he wrote in an all-caps Twitter screed. “YOU HAVE THE FINAL SAY — ARTICLE II OF THE FED CONSTITUTION. SO, GET READY TO DO YOUR CONSTITUTIONAL DUTY.”
Although the state legislatures in theory could try to install their own electors to defy their states’ popular vote results, such a move has never been attempted before since it would very likely lead to a complete breakdown in the legitimacy of the American government.
Additionally, writes New York Times editorial board member Jesse Wegman, Levin’s statement misinterprets state legislatures’ roles in choosing electors.
“All states give the choice of electors to the people directly. You can’t change the rules after the game has been played,” he writes. “Only if a state has ‘failed to make a choice’ can legislature take back the electors. A close margin is not a failure.
The all-caps statement issued by Levin is similar in tone and substance to an all-caps statement issued by President Donald Trump in which he claimed he would “EASILY WIN” the election as long as officials didn’t count “ILLEGAL VOTES.”
