Trump issues bizarre all-caps statement claiming ‘I EASILY WIN THE ELECTION’ unless you count ‘THE ILLEGAL’ votes

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a bizarre all-caps statement claiming that he will win the 2020 presidential election unless “illegal” votes are counted.

“IF YOU COUNT THE LEGAL VOTES, I EASILY WIN THE ELECTION!” the president said in a statement released by the Trump campaign. “IF YOU COUNT THE ILLEGAL AND LATE VOTES, THEY CAN STEAL THE ELECTION FROM US!”

The statement appears to be an effort to resolve in inherent contradiction in the Trump campaign’s twin demands that they halt vote counting in states where he is currently winning, while also continuing vote counting in states where he faces a deficit with Democratic rival Joe Biden.