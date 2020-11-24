Quantcast
Fox News host never told staffers he got infected with COVID-19: report

13 mins ago

Todd Piro, the co-host of “Fox & Friends First,” recently came down with COVID-19 and reportedly never bothered telling his staffers about it.

Fox News staffers tell The Daily Beast that they were never given any kind of explanation when Piro stopped showing up to work in Fox’s Manhattan studio earlier this month, only to learn later that he’d been infected with the novel coronavirus.

“They’re doing the minimum with regard to COVID to not get sued,” one staffer said. “Everyone is talking about him [Piro] being positive. Some are wondering why his co-anchor is still allowed in the building. Most are worried that the company is too lax with its COVID response.”

The staffer also said that “this place lets the anchors run the show, and their airtime is more important than our safety.”

Another Fox staffer expressed indignation that Piro’s co-host, Jillian Mele, continued to show up on the set even after being exposed to the virus.

“To me the more concerning part of this is Mele still being allowed in the building,” they said. “She sits next to him [Piro] for at least an hour. Then she goes to Fox & Friends after that. So her potential to expose people is very high.”


Ivanka Trump's childhood pal reveals what their former friends think of her scathing tell-all

9 mins ago

November 24, 2020

Ivanka Trump's childhood friend decided to publicly turn on President Donald Trump's eldest daughter while standing in line to vote.

Journalist Lysandra Ohrstrom had been friends with Ivanka since they met in school as preteens, and she explained to The Daily Beast why she decided to publicly criticize her former friend in an essay published by Vanity Fair.

'It's about democracy': Law school deans weigh in on attacks on election results

28 mins ago

November 24, 2020

As many as half of America’s law school deans are expected to sign a letter saying continued legal attacks on this month’s election amount to what one called “frivolous attacks on our democracy.”The letter comes after a parade of unsuccessful lawsuits from President Donald Trump’s legal team challenging the results of the Nov. 3 election. On Monday Michigan certified its election results, dismissing Trump’s complaints about the fairness of the vote and allowing Democrat Joe Biden to claim the state’s 16 electoral votes.“The thrust of it is that the election was conducted completely fairly and ... (more…)

