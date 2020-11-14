Quantcast
‘Fox News is fake’: Three videos show how Trump’s war on Rupert Murdoch’s network is working

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump listens during a phone conversation with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto on trade in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on August 27, 2018. (AFP / Mandel Ngan)

President Donald Trump has been feuding with Fox News, believing the network has not done enough to push his conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

While continuing to refuse to concede the 2020 presidential election — despite the networks declaring the race a week ago — Trump has tweeted his complaints about the network.

The feud has fascinated onlookers.

“No institution bent itself more fully to Trump over the last four years than Fox News, skewing and spinning in every contortion possible. And now, because it will not submit fully to his detached reality, Fox has become the enemy, discarded like another used up husk,” Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer at The Atlantic, explained.

“Fox News championed trumpism for four years and all they have to show for it is a spurned, radicalized audience who turned on the network after it called AZ and the race for Biden. Now trumpists think FNC is ‘too liberal’ and they’re flooding to Newsmax,” New York Times reporter Mike Isaac noted.

Three videos on Saturday illustrate the success Trump has had in the feud.

The first was from Trump’s rally in DC.

“Fox News sucks,” a speaker led the crowd in chanting.

“How bad is Fox News now? What the hell happened? What the hell happened? What a disgrace,” the speaker said. “They are the enemy of the people.”

A second video showed why Trump was so angry at the network. Trump campaign spokesperson Erin Perrine was interviewed on Fox News by Leland Vittert — and the host asked questions about the voter fraud conspiracy theories that Perrine was unable to answer.

A third video started simply enough, with Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro hyping her Saturday evening show.

She was quickly greeted with contempt from Trump supporters.

