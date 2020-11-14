‘Fox News is fake’: Three videos show how Trump’s war on Rupert Murdoch’s network is working

President Donald Trump has been feuding with Fox News, believing the network has not done enough to push his conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

While continuing to refuse to concede the 2020 presidential election — despite the networks declaring the race a week ago — Trump has tweeted his complaints about the network.

.@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

.@FoxNews and the Fake News Networks aren’t showing these massive gatherings. Instead they have their reporters standing in almost empty streets. We now have SUPPRESSION BY THE PRESS. MAGA! https://t.co/RMOa4jKZwA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

The feud has fascinated onlookers.

“No institution bent itself more fully to Trump over the last four years than Fox News, skewing and spinning in every contortion possible. And now, because it will not submit fully to his detached reality, Fox has become the enemy, discarded like another used up husk,” Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer at The Atlantic, explained.

“Fox News championed trumpism for four years and all they have to show for it is a spurned, radicalized audience who turned on the network after it called AZ and the race for Biden. Now trumpists think FNC is ‘too liberal’ and they’re flooding to Newsmax,” New York Times reporter Mike Isaac noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three videos on Saturday illustrate the success Trump has had in the feud.

The first was from Trump’s rally in DC.

“Fox News sucks,” a speaker led the crowd in chanting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How bad is Fox News now? What the hell happened? What the hell happened? What a disgrace,” the speaker said. “They are the enemy of the people.”

trump rally speaker calls fox news "enemy of the people" pic.twitter.com/aJiYFYdiAu — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) November 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

A second video showed why Trump was so angry at the network. Trump campaign spokesperson Erin Perrine was interviewed on Fox News by Leland Vittert — and the host asked questions about the voter fraud conspiracy theories that Perrine was unable to answer.

Just seeing this exchange between Fox News anchor @LelandVittert and the Trump campaign's @ErinMPerrine pic.twitter.com/v7eQCFBvss — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

A third video started simply enough, with Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro hyping her Saturday evening show.

She was quickly greeted with contempt from Trump supporters.

@FoxNews sucks! Please go to @newsmax so the true patriots can still watch you. — Echo5Kilo (@Echo5Kilo1) November 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Get out of @FoxNews they are also corrupt — 🎃👻👽 (@Ro0001010) November 14, 2020

Sorry Judge, I have quit FOX. I will miss you , Tucker, and the five but i just cant stomach the hypocracy of fox anymore. — Jim McDowell (@JimMcDo83752378) November 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Love your show although after election night Fox is no longer on my list to watch. Ditched forever!!!! — Georgette George (@geolifter) November 14, 2020

We missed you! Fox News is fake — Shimmy Keller (@shimmykeller22) November 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Please don’t stay with Fox, move over to the right, NEWSMAX! — Lady Justice (@LadyJus93420628) November 14, 2020

Love you but I deleted fox of all my screens — Kathy Shrout (@geminitulip) November 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Love you and your show! However, no longer watch Fox. It’s Newmax and OAN for us. — Cathy (@MindsurgeCathy) November 14, 2020

sorry Judge.

but Fox has screwed its viewers 1 too many times.

I suggest moving 2 OAN or newsmax.

seems like the places viewers r flocking to. — Titan 🇫🇷🇻🇪🇨🇦🇬🇧🇺🇸🇭🇰 work together (@Titan_Observer) November 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorry Judge, I no longer watch Fox News. I’m afraid they have lost a whole bunch of people with their antics. 🤷‍♂️ — Steve Turner (@SteveTu67557099) November 14, 2020

Don’t watch Fox News anymore! Still love you judge🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Paul Carson (@PaulCarson64) November 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Time to leave Fox News. Take the breach of contract hit and leave. Fox is done. — Brandon (@bhoffman182) November 14, 2020