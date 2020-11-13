Trump declared war on Fox News — and it appears to be working

President Donald Trump has been feuding with Fox News, believing that the network should do more to amplify his unfounded conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

Trump lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

“Fox News daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

“Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was Fox News,” Trump complained, appearing to blame the network for his loss.

The leader of the free world as retweet to people suggesting Trump supporters change the channel.

Fox has been completely unfair and untruthful. Moving to Newsmax. — Ryan W. McCormack (@ryanwmccormack) November 12, 2020

Newsmax and Oann are great alternatives — Shawn C. (@Shawnaz145) November 12, 2020

The push to Newsmax appears to have worked, CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter reported Friday evening.

Another record night for @Newsmax: For the first time, one of its shows topped the 1 million viewer mark, according to Nielsen TV ratings. "Greg Kelly Reports" averaged 1.06 million viewers at 7pm last night. Fox News averaged 2.06 million at the same hour. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 13, 2020

Less than 20 minutes after Stelter’s tweet, Trump tweeted a video Sen. Ted Cruz on Newsmax whining about the “mainstream media.”