Fox News is worried about Trump losing — but not for the reason you think: op-ed

In an opinion piece published at Bloomberg this Tuesday, Tara Lachapelle writes that while it’s obvious that Fox News wants President Trump to win reelection, it isn’t for reasons that some people might think.

If Trump wins, Fox will continue to dominate the ratings game. But if Trump loses, the network might have some new competition that could threaten to knock it off its top spot, namely “Trump TV.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no such cable network or streaming service yet, but it seems to be the most obvious way for Trump to keep capitalizing on MAGA mania outside the White House in the best way he knows how. A round-the-clock Trump channel — well, an official one — would easily threaten Fox’s ratings supremacy,” Lachapelle writes.

Read the full article over at Bloomberg.