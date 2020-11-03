Fox News reports on voter opinions — that reject the Trump message they’ve been pushing
Fox News provided an analysis of the early exit polls, which largely rejected the far-right message the conservative network has been pushing.
When asked about the direction of the country, 63% of voters said things were on the wrong track, while only 37% thought things are going well under President Donald Trump.
I am looking respectfully. pic.twitter.com/vZKuweLl68
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) November 3, 2020
On the question of a government-run health care plan, 72% of voters were in favor, while only 29% were opposed.
Stricter gun laws were supported by 55% of voters, while only opposed by 12%.
On the question of abortion rights, 71% of Americans want the Supreme Court to leave the Roe v. Wade as it is.
And 72% of voters support a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
The analysis also found 70% of voters support increased spending on green and renewable energy.
lol these fox news voter polls pic.twitter.com/NoiNjPiqOH
— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) November 3, 2020
— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) November 3, 2020
On Election Day, The Daily Beast profiled several voters in the final hours — and a common theme that ran through their discussions was disgust over the country's constant political fighting, and how President Donald Trump has made it worse.
"Contrary to bogus claims from President Donald Trump, any delay in determining the winner will stem from the need to ensure votes are counted, not mass fraud," said the report. "But if Tuesday might typically have marked the end of a raucous election season, one that saw historic surges in early voting in the face of a public health crisis that has killed over 230,000 Americans, any sense of closure by night’s end was difficult to imagine. Instead, the potential for even more bitterness ahead was clear as Americans looked out for MAGA-crazed poll watchers and other vigilantes and threats — genuine and fabricated."
President Donald J. Trump knows he needs to win the 2020 presidential election -- or else.
"If he loses, it is better-than-even odds that he ends up in the sneezer. He damn sure will find himself, as my pal Bill Livingston in Cleveland puts it, riding every ride in Depositionland," journalist Charles P. Pierce wrote Tuesday. "Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, already seems to have cleared a spot for his head on her office wall, and certain federal jurisdictions are fairly itching to get out from under the regime of William Barr and get back to the business of prosecuting crimes. He knows it, too, if The New York Times is to be believed."