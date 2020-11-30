Franklin Graham launches ‘religious freedom’ attack on ‘godless, secular agenda’ of ‘sinful’ LGBTQ voters
Franklin Graham unleashed a vitriolic attack against “sinful,” and “extremely dangerous” LGBTQ Democratic voters over the weekend, striking out in apparent rage after it became quite clear that Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States. Graham, who is an unofficial advisor to President Donald Trump and wholly supports him, vented his anger at his favorite target.
“LGBTQ activists within the Democratic Party are pushing their godless, secular agenda with a potential Biden Administration,” Graham declared on Facebook, pointing to a Christian Post article Saturday night.
“If you don’t conform to their ideology, agree with their sinful beliefs, teach what they say is right, they want to close you down,” he said of LGBTQ people, ignoring that the religious right literally created “cancel culture.”
“They will pressure and bully politicians to get their way. It is extremely dangerous if they are permitted to proceed unchecked. If they are allowed free reign, they will go after the accreditation of Christian colleges, then Christian ministries and churches next, to strip them of tax-exempt status and try to force them to operate under policies that go against biblical teaching.”
Graham runs a Christian “ministry,” and any rescission of tax breaks for religious institutions would greatly hurt Graham’s bottom line.
“This is not only an attack on free speech and expression, but also an attack on our religious liberty. The presidential election isn’t finalized yet,” he says, feeding Trump’s lies about the election, “but this shows why who we vote for is so important. We’ve had four years of an administration under President Donald J. Trump that staunchly defends religious freedom, freedom of speech, and the church. We can see that the one who holds the office of President of the United States has tremendous ramifications on our day-to-day lives and for the future of this nation.”
Graham seems to have been set off by the Human Right Campaign’s “Blueprint 2020,” which, in part calls for a Biden Dept. of Education to ensure religious institutions are not allowed to discriminate against LGBTQ people.
The Trump Dept.of Education, under Secretary Betsy DeVos, became a tool to attack LGBTQ students, students of color, the handicapped, and other minority children.
Graham is literally arguing for the “right” of government-accredited schools to discriminate against LGBTQ students and faculty.
Breaking Banner
Feds hit former LA deputy mayor with racketeering charges: report
A superseding indictment unsealed Monday revealed new details to the criminal case alleging a widespread corruption scheme led by former Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar. A federal grand jury has added five defendants, including former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan, to the racketeering case that accuses Huizar and his close associates of illegally obtaining financial benefits from developers who, in exchange, sought favorable treatment on pending real estate development projects, reported the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California.
2020 Election
US Dominion Voting Systems CEO explains why Trump and Sidney Powell’s attacks are bonkers
President Donald Trump's former attorney Sidney Powell was shoved aside after going off on a rant about Dominion Voting Systems. Trump has parroted the claim on Twitter since the election.
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1326926226888544256
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, U.S. CEO John Poulos called the claims strange and obviously wrong.
"The allegations against Dominion are bizarre, but I’ll set the record straight," he wrote on Monday. "Dominion is an American company, now headquartered in Denver. Dominion is not and has never been a front for communists. It has no ties to Hugo Chávez, the late dictator of Venezuela. It has never been involved in Venezuelan elections. None of Dominion’s systems use the Smartmatic software that has come under attack, as any state certification lab could verify."
Latest Headlines
Franklin Graham launches ‘religious freedom’ attack on ‘godless, secular agenda’ of ‘sinful’ LGBTQ Voters
Franklin Graham unleashed a vitriolic attack against "sinful," and "extremely dangerous" LGBTQ Democratic voters over the weekend, striking out in apparent rage after it became quite clear that Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States. Graham, who is an unofficial advisor to President Donald Trump and wholly supports him, vented his anger at his favorite target.
"LGBTQ activists within the Democratic Party are pushing their godless, secular agenda with a potential Biden Administration," Graham declared on Facebook, pointing to a Christian Post article Saturday night.