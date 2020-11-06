‘Frenzied’ aides trying to soothe Trump as likely re-election loss sets in: report
As Democratic candidate Joe Biden continues to pull ahead in Georgia and Pennsylvania Friday and excitement begins to build in his campaign toward becoming president-elect, there’s a reportedly drastically different vibe inside the White House.
“The atmosphere inside the West Wing is being described as a bit frenzied as reality sets in that Biden is only pulling further ahead,” CNN White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins tweeted Friday. “Trump’s closest aides seem to be working to manage his frustration. Mark Meadows is focused on Pennsylvania. And many others are looking for jobs.”
Meanwhile, President Donald J. Trump continues to refuse to bow out gracefully and preserve the integrity of the elections system.
Trump appears to be defeated — now comes the scary part
Donald Trump will not go in peace. He will not go with dignity. He will not go without committing crimes, or at least attempting to do so. For 75 long agonizing days, Trump is still the most powerful person on the planet.
Noise will dominate today’s news cycle. Aside from the numbers themselves--which ultimately may wind up with the delicious irony of a 306-232 electoral vote loss for Trump, the same margin by which he won in 2016--the nation will hear about recounts and skirmishes and court challenges and lots of nuances about process.
None of that is cause for alarm. People are always emotional after bitter elections. Virtually all tight election results are subject to recounts, often by law. Network calls of victory do not constitute an official verdict: The arcane processes of certifying elections are the fine print of democracy. Stuff takes time.
Trump, refusing to concede: ‘I will never give up fighting for you and our nation’
President Donald Trump, rather than conceding to Joe Biden, has just issued a statement that says he "will never stop fighting" for the American people, an apparent last-ditch effort to delay the inevitable.
One election desk has already called the race for Biden, and experts have said there is more than enough evidence Biden has won.
I don't know, but it sure seems to me like not calling the race when the outcome is obvious in states like PA and NV gives the president more time to spout misinformation.
