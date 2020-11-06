Quantcast
‘Frenzied’ aides trying to soothe Trump as likely re-election loss sets in: report

26 mins ago

President Donald Trump in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

As Democratic candidate Joe Biden continues to pull ahead in Georgia and Pennsylvania Friday and excitement begins to build in his campaign toward becoming president-elect, there’s a reportedly drastically different vibe inside the White House.

“The atmosphere inside the West Wing is being described as a bit frenzied as reality sets in that Biden is only pulling further ahead,” CNN White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins tweeted Friday. “Trump’s closest aides seem to be working to manage his frustration. Mark Meadows is focused on Pennsylvania. And many others are looking for jobs.”

Meanwhile, President Donald J. Trump continues to refuse to bow out gracefully and preserve the integrity of the elections system.

