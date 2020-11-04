Furious Trump called Rupert Murdoch and screamed about Fox News calling Arizona

Sources are telling Vanity Fair that President Donald Trump is continuing to rage in private about Fox News calling Arizona for former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday night.

Fox’s numbers crunchers calculated the total votes cast and the division between the two candidates and determined Tuesday night that it wasn’t possible for Trump to eke out a win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporter Gabriel Sherman characterized it as “a civil war” between Trump and the network, though civility isn’t exactly Trump’s tactic.

“According to a source, Trump phoned Fox owner Rupert Murdoch to scream about the call and demand a retraction,” said Vanity Fair. “Murdoch refused, and the call stood. Trump and Murdoch have been at odds for months over election coverage. In September, I reported that Trump complained to Murdoch about Fox’s polling. Murdoch has been telling associates for months that Trump would lose the election.”

Tensions between Trump and the network have been increasing over the past several months as Fox News polling showed President Donald Trump losing the White House.

Read the full report at Vanity Fair.