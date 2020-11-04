Furious Trump called Rupert Murdoch and screamed about Fox News calling Arizona
Sources are telling Vanity Fair that President Donald Trump is continuing to rage in private about Fox News calling Arizona for former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday night.
Fox’s numbers crunchers calculated the total votes cast and the division between the two candidates and determined Tuesday night that it wasn’t possible for Trump to eke out a win.
Reporter Gabriel Sherman characterized it as “a civil war” between Trump and the network, though civility isn’t exactly Trump’s tactic.
“According to a source, Trump phoned Fox owner Rupert Murdoch to scream about the call and demand a retraction,” said Vanity Fair. “Murdoch refused, and the call stood. Trump and Murdoch have been at odds for months over election coverage. In September, I reported that Trump complained to Murdoch about Fox’s polling. Murdoch has been telling associates for months that Trump would lose the election.”
Tensions between Trump and the network have been increasing over the past several months as Fox News polling showed President Donald Trump losing the White House.
2020 Election
US formally quits Paris agreement as election hangs in balance
The United States left the Paris accord on Wednesday, becoming the first country to ever withdraw from an international climate change pact as the fate of its presidential election hangs in the balance.
It may prove to be a temporary blip before a Joe Biden administration rejoins the agreement. Otherwise, the global effort to rein in the Earth's warming will have to proceed without the government of the world's second biggest carbon emitter.
Either way depends on the outcome of a knife-edge US vote where both candidates have predicted victory.
Biden has proposed a $1.7 trillion-plan to take the US to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, while President Donald Trump has aggressively championed the fossil fuel industry, questioned the science of climate change and weakened other environmental protections.
2020 Election
Feds warn of fake election results spreading — as Kayleigh McEnany falsely claims Trump won Pennsylvania
The federal government's messages warning Americans against believing fake election results was undermined by the White House on Wednesday.
Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, posted a warning to Twitter and noted they had predicted fake results spreading.
🚨🚨🚨RUMOR CONTROL🚨🚨🚨 We're seeing reports of fake media accounts calling a state - don't fall for it!
We predicted this would happen, check out the https://t.co/rqt4ZrZIzg entry! #Protect2020 pic.twitter.com/AqafRxEHx1
2020 Election
Trump supporters rage at Cindy McCain as Arizona trends blue
In Cindy McCain's Nov. 2 USA Today op-ed, "A Republican’s reasons for voting Biden," the widow of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) reflected, "As a proud, lifelong Republican I have done my share of campaigning for our party’s candidates. My decision to endorse Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was not taken lightly, and I owe it to my fellow Republicans to explain why I’m convinced he is the best choice on this year’s ballot to lead the nation as president of the United States."