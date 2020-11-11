Quantcast
Connect with us

George W. Bush’s former chief of staff cites 9/11 as one of the dangers of not letting Biden in on security briefings

Published

1 min ago

on

Former President George W. Bush (Photo: Screen capture)

Former President George W. Bush’s chief of staff Andy Card cited the “9/11 Commission Report” as a reason that denying President-elect Joe Biden access to the presidential daily briefing is dangerous.

Speaking to CNBC on Wednesday, Card called it “concerning” in large part because the country is facing the worst pandemic in a generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This pandemic demands that we get it [democracy] to work, and I don’t know why the Trump administration won’t share the details of trying to get vaccines into the states to the people at the right time, the right way and mitigate the problem,” said Card.

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius explained that the incoming president will need every advantage they can get if they intend to push out the coronavirus vaccine as quickly as possible.

“Having a seamless transfer of information, having discussions in advance can only help get vaccines to the right places at the right time, and help governors understand what it is that they can count on from the federal government and what they need to put in place,” said Sebelius.

In an interview with CNBC’s Shep Smith, the Fox News ex-pat, Card explained that the transition in 2000 was held back due to Florida’s recount. By the time the Bush team had the transition in place, the inauguration was around the corner. Putting officials in place and national security staff together took time, which meant that critical pieces of intelligence were being lost. However, Card also pointed the finger at former President Clinton for “holding back the transition” during the Florida recount and subsequent Supreme Court decision.

“The 9/11 Commission had said if there had been a longer transition and there had been cooperation, there might have been a better response, or maybe not even any attack,” Card said. “This is very serious, so we’re calling on the president to open up the transition office, give the money out, let people start transitioning, and get ready to take the baton at January 20th at noontime, even if we don’t know the full results.”

ADVERTISEMENT

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Karl Rove tells Trump to give up — he’s never going to overturn the election

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

On Wednesday, writing for The Wall Street Journal, Republican mega-strategist Karl Rove laid down the truth for President Donald Trump — he cannot overturn the results of the election, and he should honor democracy and American tradition by handing the reins of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

"Mr. Trump is now pursuing legal challenges in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada, and there will be an automatic recount in Georgia, given Mr. Biden’s 0.29-point lead there," wrote Rove. "Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is correct that Mr. Trump is “100% within his rights” to go to court over concerns about fraud and transparency. But the president’s efforts are unlikely to move a single state from Mr. Biden’s column, and certainly they’re not enough to change the final outcome."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

State Department is preventing Biden from accessing congratulatory messages from foreign leaders

Published

41 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

The U.S. State Department is preventing Biden from accessing messages to him from foreign leaders, CNN's Kylie Atwood reported Wednesday.

"A stack of messages from foreign leaders to President-elect Joe Biden are sitting at the State Department but the Trump administration is preventing him from accessing them, according to State Department officials familiar with the messages," CNN reported. "Traditionally, the State Department supports all communications for the President-elect, which is why many countries began sending messages to State over the weekend. But with Biden prohibited from accessing State Department resources by the Trump administration, because President Donald Trump refuses to accept Biden's victory, dozens of incoming messages have not been received."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump official says Pentagon new hires are ‘padding their resumes’ and ‘getting revenge’: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

CNBC White House correspondent Eamon James said he asked a Trump Administration official what to make of the dramatic Pentagon staffing changes Wednesday and was told, "It's just Trump guys getting revenge on people they don't like and padding their resumes. It doesn't mean anything on the policy front."

The sophomoric response was echoed by another former Trump official who said the switcharoos occurred because "the person who really wanted Mark Esper out because he coveted Mark's job is [National Security Adviser] Robert O'Brien. O'Brien wants someone to keep the seat warm so he could get the job [in a second Trump term]. Christopher Miller is his guy, so now he can reach in."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE