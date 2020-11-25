Georgia GOP secretary of state: Trump ‘threw my family under the bus’ even though we voted for him

Brad Raffensperger, the Republican secretary of state in Georgia, has written an angry editorial for USA Today in which he details the harassment he and his family have been subjected to because he followed the law and certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Raffensperger starts out his editorial by praising the Peach State for holding a free and fair election under difficult circumstances stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“By all accounts, Georgia had a wildly successful and smooth election,” he writes. “We finally defeated voting lines and put behind us Fulton County’s now notorious reputation for disastrous elections. This should be something for Georgians to celebrate, whether their favored presidential candidate won or lost.”

He then details how he and his family voted for President Donald Trump and were nonetheless “thrown under the bus by him” after Raffensperger refused to delay certification of the election results after a hand recount of ballots confirmed Biden’s victory.

Despite the president’s attacks on him, however, Raffensperger is standing by his confidence that the election in Georgia was run by the book.

“Throughout my two years as secretary of state, I have fought repeatedly to uphold the integrity of elections in Georgia,” he insists. “We worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to strengthen signature matching for absentee ballot voters. We outlawed ballot harvesting and implemented a new voting system with printed paper-ballots that voters could hold and review before casting for the first time in nearly 20 years. ”

