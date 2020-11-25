Georgia GOP secretary of state: Trump ‘threw my family under the bus’ even though we voted for him
Brad Raffensperger, the Republican secretary of state in Georgia, has written an angry editorial for USA Today in which he details the harassment he and his family have been subjected to because he followed the law and certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Raffensperger starts out his editorial by praising the Peach State for holding a free and fair election under difficult circumstances stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“By all accounts, Georgia had a wildly successful and smooth election,” he writes. “We finally defeated voting lines and put behind us Fulton County’s now notorious reputation for disastrous elections. This should be something for Georgians to celebrate, whether their favored presidential candidate won or lost.”
He then details how he and his family voted for President Donald Trump and were nonetheless “thrown under the bus by him” after Raffensperger refused to delay certification of the election results after a hand recount of ballots confirmed Biden’s victory.
Despite the president’s attacks on him, however, Raffensperger is standing by his confidence that the election in Georgia was run by the book.
“Throughout my two years as secretary of state, I have fought repeatedly to uphold the integrity of elections in Georgia,” he insists. “We worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to strengthen signature matching for absentee ballot voters. We outlawed ballot harvesting and implemented a new voting system with printed paper-ballots that voters could hold and review before casting for the first time in nearly 20 years. ”
Trump’s efforts to overturn the election are clumsy and petulant – but it’s still treason: historian
We are now witnesses to the most dangerous act of selfishness from the King of the Self. Trump knows the evidence for any form of election fraud is silly fantasy. His electoral deficits are beyond challenge--74 Electoral College votes and more than 5 million popular votes. Yet he repeats his denunciations of American elections, the bedrock of any democracy, that began when he was only a candidate. In October 2016, he called the election “one big, ugly lie”.
His disastrous character flaws are obvious to everyone. We, and here I mean all those who care about the real world around us, must now go beyond psychological analysis to political clarity. Trump is a traitor.
‘Flat-out sabotage’ already underway as Mnuchin tries to put $455 billion in COVID funds out of Biden team’s reach
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is under fire for attempting to undermine the incoming Biden administration's response to the Covid-19 pandemic on his way out the door after his department confirmed Tuesday that it intends to place $455 billion in unspent coronavirus relief funds into an account that requires congressional authorization to access.
Bloomberg reported that the funds, which Congress allocated to the Federal Reserve in March for emergency lending programs to assist local governments and struggling businesses, will be put in the Treasury Department's General Fund following Mnuchin's widely condemned decision last week to cut off the relief programs at the end of the year.