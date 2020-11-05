Georgia judge quickly dismisses Trump campaign’s attempt to toss out a batch of absentee ballots

Georgia still has about 60,000 votes left to count, but President Donald Trump is still demanding that the counting stop.

The president’s legal team filed lawsuits to stop counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. On Thursday morning, however, the Georgia judge dismissed the case, saying that all laws were being followed on the absentee ballots.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia judge dismisses lawsuit by Trump campaign that asked to ensure state laws were followed on absentee ballots. — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) November 5, 2020

The Trump claim was, “absentee ballots received after the deadline are stored in a manner to ensure that such ballots are not inadvertently or intentionally counted, as required under Georgia law, harms the interests of the Trump Campaign and President Trump because it could lead to the dilution of legal votes cast in support of President Trump.”

The filing didn’t provide any evidence of the claim, so the judge dismissed it.