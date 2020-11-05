Georgia judge quickly dismisses Trump campaign’s attempt to toss out a batch of absentee ballots
Georgia still has about 60,000 votes left to count, but President Donald Trump is still demanding that the counting stop.
The president’s legal team filed lawsuits to stop counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. On Thursday morning, however, the Georgia judge dismissed the case, saying that all laws were being followed on the absentee ballots.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia judge dismisses lawsuit by Trump campaign that asked to ensure state laws were followed on absentee ballots.
The Trump claim was, “absentee ballots received after the deadline are stored in a manner to ensure that such ballots are not inadvertently or intentionally counted, as required under Georgia law, harms the interests of the Trump Campaign and President Trump because it could lead to the dilution of legal votes cast in support of President Trump.”
The filing didn’t provide any evidence of the claim, so the judge dismissed it.
Trump fires off desperate threat to sue ‘all the recent Biden claimed states’
President Donald Trump on Thursday fired off a threat to sue every single state that has been called for Democratic rival Joe Biden since Wednesday.
"All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud," the president wrote. "Plenty of proof - just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!"
Despite the president's claims, his campaign has so far turned up no evidence of systemic voter fraud.
Trump has grown ever more desperate since the start of Wednesday, when both Michigan and Wisconsin, two key states in the so-called "Blue Wall," that he broke through in 2016, were called for Biden.
Conservative wonders if moderate Republicans want to let Dems govern — or if they’ll follow McConnell
Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wondered if moderate Republicans would be the deciding votes in the U.S. Senate to finally let governing move forward.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has already indicated he won't allow former Vice President Joe Biden to nominate whomever he wants to his cabinet. That means the only hope left for returning to a functioning government is either Democrats have to win the two Senate seats in Georgia or one or two Republicans will have to agree that Democrats deserve to govern as President Donald Trump did.
‘Count every legal vote’: Kellyanne Conway offers mixed message as Trump demands to ‘stop the count’
Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Thursday insisted that "every legal vote" should be counted just as President Donald Trump was demanding on Twitter to "stop the count."
"I hope that the Biden campaign agrees with the Trump campaign that every legal vote should be counted, including in Arizona," Conway told Fox News before complaining about the network's decision to call Arizona for Joe Biden.
"Why are we in such a rush to finish this election prematurely?" she asked. "Let's be patient, let's take a deep breath, let's count every legal vote. I think it's a time to be methodical and not emotional."