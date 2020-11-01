Quantcast
Georgia rally moved to Zoom after pro-Trump ‘militia’ threatened Democratic event

Floyd County Democrats have shifted an in-person event Sunday to a virtual Zoom meeting following a threat by so-called “militia” in downtown Rome, GA.

Chairwoman Ruth Demeter said in a statement on its website that the event was canceled “out of an abundance of concern for the health and safety of our citizens.”

“We have been informed that a large militia presence is expected in Rome today due to Trump’s visit,” Demeter said, hours before [President Donald] Trump’s arrival. “Additionally, we are not able to secure police presence for our event because of the airport rally.”

She added, “On behalf of the Floyd County Democratic Party, I promise you we will continue to work for democracy- we just won’t be standing outside city hall this afternoon to do it.”

During the virtual gathering, Rome City Councilwoman Wendy Davis referenced a Stanford University study that estimated Trump campaign events were responsible for more than 700 COVID-19 deaths. Davis deemed Trump’s decision to rally irresponsible since his events usually draw large crowds with little social distancing and few masks.

“We can’t take another reckless Trump visit or another four years of his administration’s failures,” she said.

