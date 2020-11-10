Georgia Republicans cornered by 3 incisive questions about voter fraud from Politico editor

Republicans in Georgia continue to allege voter fraud in the Peach State as voters are already requesting absentee ballots for the two January run-off elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

“The pile on continues,” Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein tweeted Tuesday.

“All eight members of Georgia’s 2021 GOP House delegation sign a letter urging the state’s top elections official, a fellow Republican, to investigate claims of fraud (still without any evidence) before certifying the results of the election,” he reported.

Politico congressional bureau chief John Bresnahan posted three devastating questions about the political move.

“Members-elect are asking for an investigation into the election in which they were elected?” Bresnahan asked.

“Are they saying they’re not members-elect or there should be questions about it?” he wondered “Or no fraud in their own races, just on the presidential vote?”

“Huh,” he added.

