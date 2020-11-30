Georgia secretary of state: ‘There are those that are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters’
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger warned on Monday that outside groups are trying to take advantage of the “emotions” of President Donald Trump’s supporters with false information about the recent and upcoming elections.
“There are those that are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half-truths, misinformation and, frankly, they are misleading the president as well,” Raffensperger explained at a Monday press conference.
The Georgia official went on to announce investigations into over 250 claims of election irregularities.
“Upholding the law matters, truth matters, and your vote matters,” he insisted. “Anyone telling you to boycott an election is not on your side. Your right to vote is sacred. Don’t let someone con you out of it.”
Watch the video below.
