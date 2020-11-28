Georgia Senate runoff descends into a food fight on Small Business Saturday

One of the two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia turned into a figurative food fight on Saturday.

The eyes of the nation are on the Peach State as it holds two January runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. Following the November elections, Republicans have 50 Senate seats to 48 for Democrats. However, if Democrats win both races, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be able to cast the tie-breaking vote.

Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is challenging Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), spent small business Saturday on the campaign trail and visited a vegan burger joint, CNN’s DJ Judd reported.

Perdue’s campaign account lashed out at Ossoff for visiting a vegan restaurant, posting a photo of Sen. Perdue and wife Bonnie with a bacon-laden table.