Georgia Senate runoff descends into a food fight on Small Business Saturday
One of the two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia turned into a figurative food fight on Saturday.
The eyes of the nation are on the Peach State as it holds two January runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. Following the November elections, Republicans have 50 Senate seats to 48 for Democrats. However, if Democrats win both races, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be able to cast the tie-breaking vote.
Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is challenging Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), spent small business Saturday on the campaign trail and visited a vegan burger joint, CNN’s DJ Judd reported.
Perdue’s campaign account lashed out at Ossoff for visiting a vegan restaurant, posting a photo of Sen. Perdue and wife Bonnie with a bacon-laden table.
.@ossoff can have the plant burger, we'll take the all-star special. Pick your side, Georgia. https://t.co/BQqjhvtssV pic.twitter.com/SFP7g2GYE0
— Team Perdue (@TeamPerdue) November 28, 2020
2020 Election
CNN panel lights up Trump over ‘the greatest hypocrisy’ of his presidency
President Donald Trump received harsh criticism on Saturday for golfing while continuing to push conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
"In Wisconsin, President-elect Joe Biden has just picked up more votes in the state's recount. Remember, this is a recount that was requested by President Trump's campaign in its failing attempt to overturn the election results," CNN's Boris Sanchez reported. "The final count gave Biden a more than 180,000 vote edge over his rival in Milwaukee County and certified his victory."
"By the way, the recount cost millions of dollars, so the Trump team spent millions to lose even harder," he added.
2020 Election
Trump launches post-golf flurry of lies about the election with lament about ‘saving the country’
President Donald Trump took a break from his Camp David vacation on Saturday for a day of golf at his private, Virginia country club.
It was Trump's third day in a row golfing and the 307th day of his presidency spent at a golf course. He was accompanied by Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump.
https://twitter.com/KellyO/status/1332773294001573892
After flying back to Camp David on Marine One, Trump took to Twitter to complain about the 2020 presidential campaign, which he lost to Joe Biden.
2020 Election
RNC’s Ronna McDaniel’s attempt to celebrate flipped seats blows up in her face in spectacular fashion
Republican National Committee head Ronna Romney McDaniel had a rough day on Saturday after speaking before Georgia GOP voters unhappy with their state and imploring them to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in January's runoff for two key Senate seats.
It got worse when she tried to celebrate picking up 13 seats in the House, with many critics noting that she has been backing the president's claims of voter fraud which would mean -- by extension -- those House gains are suspect too.
In Georgia, McDaniel responded to complaints of “Why should we trust this [runoff] election when it’s already been decided?” by stating, “It’s not been decided. This is the key. It’s not been decided.”