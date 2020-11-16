Georgia’s GOP election chief reveals how Trump supporters sent ‘unsettling’ and ‘graphic’ threats to his wife’s phone
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — a Republican facing pressure from his own party to throw out ballots in a state Joe Biden is narrowly carrying — opened up about the abuse and threats he and his family are receiving as he just attempts to do his job.
“You also told The Washington Post, Mr. Secretary, that you and your wife have actually faced death threats over the election results,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “This as you’re quarantining right now, after your wife tested positive for coronavirus. So how are you both doing?”
“Yeah, some threats have come in, primarily through my wife’s cell phone number,” said Raffensperger. “That’s a little unsettling for her, obviously. The first ones came in more subtle, and then they got more graphic and then they’ve come in with vulgarity also. You always think, I’m on this side of the aisle, obviously, and you always think your side wears the white hats. People are really upset about this.”
“At the end of the day, I understand how contentious it is,” added Raffensperger. “We’re going to follow the process, follow the law. The results will be what they are are. I will probably be disappointed because I was rooting for the Republicans to win. But I have a process, I have a law that I follow. Integrity in this office matters.”
