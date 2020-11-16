Georgia GOP election official ‘stunned’ after Lindsey Graham pressures him to throw out thousands of ballots
On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, revealed in an interview that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pressured him to toss thousands of valid ballots — and even suggested blocking entire counties from having their mail-in ballots counted.
“In the interview, Raffensperger … said he spoke on Friday to Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who has echoed Trump’s unfounded claims about voting irregularities,” reported Amy Gardner. “In their conversation, Graham questioned Raffensperger about the state’s signature-matching law and whether political bias could have prompted poll workers to accept ballots with nonmatching signatures, according to Raffensperger. Graham also asked whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures, Raffensperger said.”
“Raffspenger said he was stunned that Graham appeared to suggest that he find a way to toss legally cast ballots,” said the report. “Absent court intervention, Raffensperger doesn’t have the power to do what Graham suggested, as counties administer elections in Georgia. ‘It sure looked like he was wanting to go down that road,’ he said.”
Graham’s office did not respond to requests for comment, other than to direct them to a letter from Republicans in Georgia criticizing the election process.
President-elect Joe Biden won in part to carrying the state of Georgia by a narrow margin of just over 14,000 votes. The state’s two Senate elections are advancing to runoffs which will decide ultimate control of Congress.
2020 Election
Georgia GOP election official ‘stunned’ after Lindsey Graham pressures him to throw out thousands of ballots
On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Georgia's Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, revealed in an interview that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pressured him to toss thousands of valid ballots — and even suggested blocking entire counties from having their mail-in ballots counted.
"In the interview, Raffensperger ... said he spoke on Friday to Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who has echoed Trump’s unfounded claims about voting irregularities," reported Amy Gardner. "In their conversation, Graham questioned Raffensperger about the state’s signature-matching law and whether political bias could have prompted poll workers to accept ballots with nonmatching signatures, according to Raffensperger. Graham also asked whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures, Raffensperger said."
2020 Election
Joe Biden won the election — but RNC Chair tells Fox there was a ‘massive Trump wave’
Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel told Lou Dobbs Monday she thought the Democrats "used COVID to rig the laws" so that they could win the election and that there was a "massive" wave for President Donald J. Trump to win.
Dobbs asked McDaniel, "How is it possible that there are Republicans lining up with Democrats and saying, 'Move on and let's just forget the last four years of persecution by the Democrat party against a sitting president in an effort to besmirch him, to deny him the presidency, then once in that presidency, as you've said, trying to overthrow him?"
He went on to say, "There has to be accountability here. It should be demanded by every single American, let alone every Republican."
2020 Election
Trump campaign must pony up $7.9 million for Wisconsin recount — and the deadline is Wednesday: report
President Donald Trump said that he wants a recount in Wisconsin after losing the state by about 20,500 votes. But if he wants the recount he'll have to pony up almost $8 million.
The Associated Press reported Monday that the price tag is "four times higher than what the recount cost four years ago, a cost increase that elections officials said was driven by expenses related to conducting a recount during the coronavirus pandemic."