Georgia’s GOP governor attacks Trump’s ‘elite strike force’ after they say he’s in on stealing election

It took several days, but Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is finally responding to accusations that he was in on a conspiracy to “steal” the 2020 election from President Donald Trump, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

According to one of the members of Trump’s so-called “elite strike force,” Kemp was in on a vast conspiracy to deliver the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

“Georgia’s probably going to be the first state I’m gonna blow up,” said former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell during a Newsmax interview. “We don’t know who bought their election. I’m sure it crosses party lines.”

Powell was removed from the team not long after making the statement. Still, it took Kemp three days to respond to her claims.

“These are ridiculous,” the governor said. “They only seek to breed fear, create confusion and sow discord amongst our citizens.”

He went on to tell Georgians to unify under President-elect Biden and ignore people like Trump and Powell who continue to work to divide their state.

“Now, more than ever, we must stand up for the truth, and we need to unite around our shared values,” Kemp said. “We must ignore those who want to divide us and find a way to overcome the challenges that we all face together. I’m committed to doing that.”

Read the full report at the AJC.