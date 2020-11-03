Georgia’s Loeffler forced into January run-off with Democratic opponent
Interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) appears headed to a January 5th runoff election.
Loeffler was appointed to the Senate by former Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. If she had received more than 50% of the vote on Election Day, she would have won the special election.
With over 60% of the vote counted, Loeffler narrowly trails Democrat Raphael Warnock, who both have less than 30% of the vote. Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) also ran, splitting the GOP vote.
BREAKING: Republican Kelly Loeffler advances to runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia. #APracecall at 11:16 p.m. EST. #Election2020 #GAelection
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020
On Tuesday, Collins conceded.
“I just called [Loeffler] and congratulated her on making the runoff,” Collins posted on Twitter.
“She has my support and endorsement. I look forward to all Republicans coming together,” he wrote.
I just called @kloeffler and congratulated her on making the runoff. She has my support and endorsement. I look forward to all Republicans coming together. Raphael Warnock would be a disaster for Georgia and America.
— Doug Collins (Text DOUG to 87123) (@CollinsforGA) November 4, 2020
BREAKING: Democrat Raphael Warnock advances to runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia. #APracecall at 11:15 p.m. EST. #Election2020 #GAelection
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020
Trump to address the nation tonight: reports
President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation Election Day night, according to his former advisor Kellyanne Conway.
“You will hear from the president tonight,” Conway, who has been working for the Trump campaign recently, said on ABC News Tuesday night. “The president is expected to address the nation later from the East Room of the White House.”
But she also noted that four years ago Trump did not address the nation until around 3 AM, so it could be hours away.
NEW: Kellyanne Conway tells @GStephanopoulos, "You will hear from the president tonight...The president is expected to address the nation later from the East Room of the White House." https://t.co/GwwRl4EUb3 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/YGL8Ghx8Lz
WATCH: Police move in as protesters surround the White House
Tensions were high outside the White House on Election Day as police arrested protesters at Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Images and videos posted to social media show the scene on the ground. Here's some of what people posted.
https://twitter.com/AlleyShirt/status/1323825557893713923
Police begin to move in on protesters outside the White House.#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/wyBsvOUotx
— The Recount (@therecount) November 4, 2020