Georgia’s Loeffler forced into January run-off with Democratic opponent

Published

15 mins ago

on

Kelly Loeffler and Donald Trump (Facebook)

Interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) appears headed to a January 5th runoff election.

Loeffler was appointed to the Senate by former Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. If she had received more than 50% of the vote on Election Day, she would have won the special election.

With over 60% of the vote counted, Loeffler narrowly trails Democrat Raphael Warnock, who both have less than 30% of the vote. Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) also ran, splitting the GOP vote.

On Tuesday, Collins conceded.

“I just called [Loeffler] and congratulated her on making the runoff,” Collins posted on Twitter.

“She has my support and endorsement. I look forward to all Republicans coming together,” he wrote.

