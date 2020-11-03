Georgia’s Loeffler forced into January run-off with Democratic opponent

Interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) appears headed to a January 5th runoff election.

Loeffler was appointed to the Senate by former Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. If she had received more than 50% of the vote on Election Day, she would have won the special election.

With over 60% of the vote counted, Loeffler narrowly trails Democrat Raphael Warnock, who both have less than 30% of the vote. Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) also ran, splitting the GOP vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Republican Kelly Loeffler advances to runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia. #APracecall at 11:16 p.m. EST. #Election2020 #GAelection — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020

On Tuesday, Collins conceded.

“I just called [Loeffler] and congratulated her on making the runoff,” Collins posted on Twitter.

“She has my support and endorsement. I look forward to all Republicans coming together,” he wrote.

I just called @kloeffler and congratulated her on making the runoff. She has my support and endorsement. I look forward to all Republicans coming together. Raphael Warnock would be a disaster for Georgia and America. — Doug Collins (Text DOUG to 87123) (@CollinsforGA) November 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Democrat Raphael Warnock advances to runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia. #APracecall at 11:15 p.m. EST. #Election2020 #GAelection — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020