Giuliani is dismantling Donald Trump campaign’s legal plans to contest election results

Rudy Giuliani may be President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, but his presidential campaign is reportedly not pleased with his involvement in the post-election legal battle. For months, the president had been setting the stage to contest the results of the presidential election by claiming that the results would be rigged due to widespread voter fraud. But now, Giuliani threatens to dismantle it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was announced on Friday that Trump placed Giuliani in charge of the election lawsuits — a new development his campaign team is not thrilled about. Some of Trump’s advisors have even described Giuliani as a “counterproductive” presence in what is already being described as an uphill, and nearly impossible, battle.

A half-dozen other Trump advisers have described Mr. Giuliani’s efforts as counterproductive and said that he was giving the president unwarranted optimism about what could happen. Those advisers have said that they are concerned Mr. Giuliani is damaging not only Mr. Trump’s remaining legal options, but his legacy and his future opportunities in politics as he considers another campaign in 2024.

The latest development comes just days after Giuliani’s prelude to disaster on last weekend. From the moment the Trump campaign learned of the location of Giuliani’s press conference held on last Saturday, they knew it was a disaster in the making. In fact, the location, alone, signaled alarm bells for campaign advisors.

At the time, it was announced that Giuliani would be holding a press conference at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia, Penn. Although campaign advisors scrambled to axe the event, Giuliani forged ahead. Standing outside of the Four Seasons location, which adjacent to a crematorium and sex shop/adult bookstore, the former New York City mayor spewed countless conspiracy theory with little to no evidence to back his claims.

Ironically, Giuliani was holding the press conference as President-elect Joe Biden was being declared the winner of the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

… rudy giuliani was giving a press conference when the election was called. here’s how that went. pic.twitter.com/eGf0023eLi — fake nick ramsey @ 🏡 (@nick_ramsey) November 7, 2020

A report published by Politico has outlined the consequences that could arise as a result of Giuliani’s actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani’s promotion also threatens to complicate a legal apparatus that has been in the works since June. The campaign began assembling a team of lawyers in swing states and counties where recounts might take place. The effort has been overseen by Citizens United President David Bossie, who was tapped because of his conservative street cred and connections to pro-Trump activists around the country.

As of Saturday, November 14, Trump has had nearly a dozen post-election lawsuits dismissed by judges in state courts across the country.