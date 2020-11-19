Giuliani struggles while slurring his words about a ‘national conspiracy’ on Fox News

On Thursday evening, during a Fox News appearance following his controversial press conference earlier in the day, President Donald Trump’s friend and attorney Rudy Giuliani appeared to be struggling to speak, slurring his words as he warned of a “national conspiracy” to steal the election from the outgoing president.

“It was a national conspiracy,” said Giuliani. “More than just three states, it was ten states. It’s impossible that in Pittsburgh and in Philadelphia and in Detroit and in Milwaukee and in Phoenix, that Democratic leaders woke up on November 3rd and said, we’re going to shut all the Republicans out, we’re gonna put them in chutes, we’re not going to let them see absentee ballots, when for 100 years we’ve all looked at absentee ballots. This had to come from some place in the Biden campaign as an instruction to all of them, because in ten jurisdictions, and they picked crooked Democratic cities to do it in, where they could get away with it, they stole probably about 2 million votes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Claims that Republican poll watchers were “thrown out” of watching the absentee count have been debunked, and Giuliani and the campaign have so far provided no evidence of fraud.

Watch the clip below: