Giuliani struggles while slurring his words about a ‘national conspiracy’ on Fox News
On Thursday evening, during a Fox News appearance following his controversial press conference earlier in the day, President Donald Trump’s friend and attorney Rudy Giuliani appeared to be struggling to speak, slurring his words as he warned of a “national conspiracy” to steal the election from the outgoing president.
“It was a national conspiracy,” said Giuliani. “More than just three states, it was ten states. It’s impossible that in Pittsburgh and in Philadelphia and in Detroit and in Milwaukee and in Phoenix, that Democratic leaders woke up on November 3rd and said, we’re going to shut all the Republicans out, we’re gonna put them in chutes, we’re not going to let them see absentee ballots, when for 100 years we’ve all looked at absentee ballots. This had to come from some place in the Biden campaign as an instruction to all of them, because in ten jurisdictions, and they picked crooked Democratic cities to do it in, where they could get away with it, they stole probably about 2 million votes.”
Claims that Republican poll watchers were “thrown out” of watching the absentee count have been debunked, and Giuliani and the campaign have so far provided no evidence of fraud.
Watch the clip below:
rudy giuliani is ᵃˡˡᵉᵍᵉᵈˡʸ drunk on television right now pic.twitter.com/53ElzWTPr4
— Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) November 20, 2020
Ivanka whines about multiple investigations into Trump Organization fraud: ‘These politicians are simply ruthless’
Ivanka Trump lashed out at state investigators in New York state and Manhattan on Friday after reports of two different investigations into Trump family fraud.
"Two separate New York State fraud investigations into President Trump and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The inquiries — a criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., and a civil one by the state attorney general, Letitia James — are being conducted independently," The New York Times reported Thursday. "But both offices issued subpoenas to the Trump Organization in recent weeks for records related to the fees, the people said."
‘She never sent us any evidence’: Tucker Carlson swats down Trump lawyer’s voter fraud conspiracy theories
On Fox News Thursday night, Tucker Carlson — usually a staunch defender of President Donald Trump — scorned the performance of Sidney Powell, an attorney for the president's campaign who alleged widespread voter fraud and conspiracy theories during a press conference earlier in the day.
"What Powell was describing would amount to the single greatest crime in American history," said Carlson. "Millions of votes stolen in a day. Democracy destroyed. The end of our centuries-old system of self-government, not a small thing ... we took Sidney Powell seriously, we have no intention of fighting her, we've always respected her work. We simply wanted to see the details. How could you not want to see them?"
Ivanka Trump mocked for facing two fraud investigations: ‘New York state crimes are unpardonable’
First daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump was ridiculed on Thursday after The New York Times reported on two fraud investigations.
"Two separate New York State fraud investigations into President Trump and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump," the newspaper reported, citing "people with knowledge of the matter."