‘Good Lord, congressman’: Devin Nunes receives hilarious lecture from Lou Dobbs on Fox Business
In a segment called “The Battle for the White House” on Fox Business Friday night, host Lou Dobbs chastised Devin Nunes (R-CA) for saying Republicans need to get on board with the message that they’re “not going to accept the results of this election.”
“In order to win these battles, we need to have a place where we can communicate – and that’s the challenge,” Nunes said. “So, you ask, ‘What are we doing now?’ That’s why millions of Americans are flooding over to Parlor – they’re flooding over to Rumble. I mean, this has never happened in our history.”
“Good Lord, Congressman. With all due respect Congressman, and I respect the hell out of you, but pushing Parlor and Rumble does not give an answer to what I am asking,” Dobbs interrupted.
Watch the video below.
Lou Dobbs suggests Republicans should just say "we're not going to accept the results of this election" pic.twitter.com/4gYdLLjseS
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 13, 2020
2020 Election
‘Good Lord, congressman’: Devin Nunes receives hilarious lecture from Lou Dobbs on Fox Business
In a segment called "The Battle for the White House" on Fox Business Friday night, host Lou Dobbs chastised Devin Nunes (R-CA) for saying Republicans need to get on board with the message that they're "not going to accept the results of this election."
"In order to win these battles, we need to have a place where we can communicate - and that's the challenge," Nunes said. "So, you ask, 'What are we doing now?' That's why millions of Americans are flooding over to Parlor - they're flooding over to Rumble. I mean, this has never happened in our history."
"Good Lord, Congressman. With all due respect Congressman, and I respect the hell out of you, but pushing Parlor and Rumble does not give an answer to what I am asking," Dobbs interrupted.
2020 Election
‘Step up right now’: Trump legal advisor declares ballot fight is ‘essentially the new American revolution’
President Donald J. Trump's legal advisor Sidney Powell appeared on Fox Business Friday to sow doubt about the FBI and the free election process.
Conservative host Lou Dobbs asked Powell, "Is the FBI already carrying out investigations into these voting companies?" To which she replied, "Democratic senators and congresspeople for years have reported problems with this system to the FBI and to the government, but nobody's done a blooming thing about it, but people in the election security department of Homeland Security need to be fired yesterday."
She also declared the ballot fight is "essentially the new American revolution … anybody who wants this country to remain free needs to step up right now."
2020 Election
Congressional leaders blasted as ‘maniacs’ for holding ‘tone deaf’ and ‘dangerous’ in-person dinners for new members
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are under fire after news broke that each congressional leader is holding a dinner for new House members despite the rapidly-advancing coronavirus pandemic.
NBC News' congressional correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell posted a tweet with the details.
House Dem and GOP leaders are holding respective dinners for new members.
.@SpeakerPelosi told me it’s safe. “It’s very spaced,” she said and there is enhanced ventilation and the Capitol physician signed off. pic.twitter.com/ZXjf72lnrP