‘Good Lord, congressman’: Devin Nunes receives hilarious lecture from Lou Dobbs on Fox Business

In a segment called “The Battle for the White House” on Fox Business Friday night, host Lou Dobbs chastised Devin Nunes (R-CA) for saying Republicans need to get on board with the message that they’re “not going to accept the results of this election.”

“In order to win these battles, we need to have a place where we can communicate – and that’s the challenge,” Nunes said. “So, you ask, ‘What are we doing now?’ That’s why millions of Americans are flooding over to Parlor – they’re flooding over to Rumble. I mean, this has never happened in our history.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Good Lord, Congressman. With all due respect Congressman, and I respect the hell out of you, but pushing Parlor and Rumble does not give an answer to what I am asking,” Dobbs interrupted.

Watch the video below.