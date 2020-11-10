GOP accidentally creates problems for themselves with conspiracy that the election isn’t over
Republicans have fallen into President Donald Trump’s trap to demand that there be no peaceful transition of power to the next president until the elections in each state are certified. That causes a lot of problems for Republicans that it doesn’t seem they’ve thought of, however.
In Georgia, all eight members of Georgia’s 2021 GOP House delegation sign a letter telling the state’s top officials to investigate voter fraud claims before certifying the election. There’s just one problem with that, those 2021 GOP House members aren’t actually House members until the election is certified.
“None of these GOP Members should be seated in January until the House Admin Committee looks into their claims of fraud affecting their own races,” tweeted Democratic lawyer Marc Elias. “The House’s power to do so is seperately set forth in the Constitition and is unrelated to the outcome of the presidential election.”
This could also filter down to state races and seats.
None of these GOP Members should be seated in January until the House Admin Committee looks into their claims of fraud affecting their own races.
The House’s power to do so is seperately set forth in the Constitition and is unrelated to the outcome of the presidential election. https://t.co/WVJqXXVemY
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 10, 2020
